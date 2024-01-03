en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Groundbreaking Solar Cell Discovery Promises Enhanced Energy Efficiency

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
Groundbreaking Solar Cell Discovery Promises Enhanced Energy Efficiency

A groundbreaking discovery in the realm of renewable energy has seen the emergence of a new kind of solar cell with significantly augmented efficiency. This innovation, courtesy of an international team of researchers, involves a prototype that harnesses a wider spectrum of sunlight, capturing not just visible light but also ultraviolet and infrared rays, typically lost with standard solar panels.

Revolutionizing Solar Energy Capture

The innovation lies in the cell’s ability to fully optimize solar energy capture, potentially leading to a significant surge in the electricity generated from the same amount of sunlight. The new solar cell integrates a blend of materials, featuring a unique semiconductor engineered to possess a wider bandgap. This enables the cell to absorb more light across varying wavelengths. The researchers have also incorporated advanced light management techniques—multi-layered reflective coatings and nanostructures that trap light within the cell, enhancing the odds of photon-to-electron conversion.

Setting New Benchmarks

Initial tests on the prototype have displayed efficiency rates surpassing the theoretical limit of conventional silicon-based solar cells. This suggests that the new technology could redefine solar energy conversion benchmarks. The team’s focus is now on scaling up production and refining the design to suit commercial applications. Their aim is to introduce this technology to the market within the next decade, presenting a more potent and cost-effective solution for solar energy generation.

Implications for a Greener Future

If successful, this could hasten the transition to renewable energy sources and significantly influence the reduction of global carbon emissions. This major leap in solar technology is a result of relentless research and innovation in the renewable energy sector. The discovery and success of this new solar cell could herald a new era of energy efficiency, pushing the boundaries of what is achievable in solar power generation.

0
Science & Technology
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AC Immune SA Reports Significant Advancement in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Phase 2 Trials

By Muthana Al-Najjar

VYNE Therapeutics Welcomes Immunology Expert Dr. Christine Borowski to Board of Directors

By Nimrah Khatoon

Unearthing History: Rediscovery of a 22-Million-Year-Old Forest in Panama

By Shivani Chauhan

CARGO Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Waqas Arain

Distinguishing Between Self-Control and Willpower: A Neurological Pers ...
@Health · 6 mins
Distinguishing Between Self-Control and Willpower: A Neurological Pers ...
heart comment 0
Unveiling the Transformative Impact of In Vitro Diagnostics on Healthcare

By Olalekan Adigun

Unveiling the Transformative Impact of In Vitro Diagnostics on Healthcare
AI Shows Promise in Detecting Mucosal Healing in Ulcerative Colitis Patients

By BNN Correspondents

AI Shows Promise in Detecting Mucosal Healing in Ulcerative Colitis Patients
Dermatology Luminary Dr. H. Hanumanthappa to Chair Session at National Leprologists Conference

By Rafia Tasleem

Dermatology Luminary Dr. H. Hanumanthappa to Chair Session at National Leprologists Conference
The Rise of the Industrial Metaverse: A New Frontier in Technology

By Nitish Verma

The Rise of the Industrial Metaverse: A New Frontier in Technology
Latest Headlines
World News
Stratford's Dramatic Draw in Southern League Premier Central Match
18 seconds
Stratford's Dramatic Draw in Southern League Premier Central Match
AC Immune SA Reports Significant Advancement in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Phase 2 Trials
39 seconds
AC Immune SA Reports Significant Advancement in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Phase 2 Trials
Elections for Key Roles in Kurdistan Region Chambers of Commerce Kick Off
2 mins
Elections for Key Roles in Kurdistan Region Chambers of Commerce Kick Off
Silence in the Free-Agent Market: Strategic Move or Missed Opportunity for San Francisco Giants?
2 mins
Silence in the Free-Agent Market: Strategic Move or Missed Opportunity for San Francisco Giants?
Kazakh President Attributes 'Bloody January' Protests to Rogue Group, Denies Political Prisoners
2 mins
Kazakh President Attributes 'Bloody January' Protests to Rogue Group, Denies Political Prisoners
Clyde F.C. in 2024: A Battle for Survival and Growth Amidst Uncertainty
2 mins
Clyde F.C. in 2024: A Battle for Survival and Growth Amidst Uncertainty
WWE's Record-Breaking 2023: The Rise of The Judgment Day and The Bloodline's Decline
3 mins
WWE's Record-Breaking 2023: The Rise of The Judgment Day and The Bloodline's Decline
VYNE Therapeutics Welcomes Immunology Expert Dr. Christine Borowski to Board of Directors
3 mins
VYNE Therapeutics Welcomes Immunology Expert Dr. Christine Borowski to Board of Directors
Dutch Activist Group Files Criminal Complaint Against Citizens Serving in Israeli Army
3 mins
Dutch Activist Group Files Criminal Complaint Against Citizens Serving in Israeli Army
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app