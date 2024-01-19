Groundbreaking Research Sheds Light on Dense Particle Flow Dynamics

Particle flow dynamics, a subject of intense scientific scrutiny, has recently unveiled intriguing findings through the lens of discrete element method (DEM) simulations. A new thesis delves into the complex world of dense particle flows, shedding light on phenomena such as the influence of oscillatory shear on suspension viscosity and the segregation forces acting on particles in bi-disperse mixtures.

Unraveling the Mysteries of Dense Suspensions

The first part of the study delves into the behavior of dense suspensions subjected to oscillatory planar shear. A remarkable discovery is that oscillatory shear can lead to a decrease in suspension viscosity. In case of frictional particles, the shear jamming packing fraction, the density at which particles cease to flow, increases with the application of oscillatory shear. On the other hand, small oscillatory strains can cause frictionless ellipses to become dynamically arrested, locking them in their initial orientation.

The second facet of the research focuses on the size segregation phenomena in bi-disperse mixtures, consisting of large and small discs. An iterative force measurement technique is used to calculate segregation forces acting on particles under different gravity conditions. The method proves equally effective as previous techniques for constant gravity environments and is also capable of measuring forces under linearly increasing gravity.