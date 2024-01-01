en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Groundbreaking Research Offers New Understanding of Quark Gluon Plasma

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:46 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:12 pm EST
Groundbreaking Research Offers New Understanding of Quark Gluon Plasma

High-energy physics research has recently reached a crucial milestone in understanding the enigmatic quark gluon plasma (QGP). The QGP, a state of matter created when heavy nuclei collide in laboratory conditions, is believed to mimic the environment just after the Big Bang. Scientists now have a new tool for interpreting experimental data related to QGP’s transition to hadronized states, which are composed of subatomic particles such as protons and pions.

Unraveling the Secrets of QGP

When heavy nuclei collide, they create a fireball of QGP that expands and cools. This process results in ‘hadronization’, during which the plasma’s energy is transferred to hadrons. These particles then convey information about the QGP’s final state to detectors. The research hence aims to identify critical points in quantum chromodynamics (QCD), the theory that elucidates the strong interactions between quarks, which are mediated by gluons.

A Breakthrough in QCD Phase Diagram Mapping

Experimental data from the Beam Energy Scan program at the Relativistic Heavy-Ion Collider indicate the existence of a critical point between the QGP state and a gaseous hadronized state. This revelation gives scientists a novel approach to map the QCD phase diagram, linking fluctuations in hydrodynamics with those seen in hadron multiplicities.

Implications and Potential Applications

The groundbreaking research, supported by the Department of Energy Office of Science, offers a significant leap in theoretical calculations of fluctuations and correlations in high-energy physics experiments. The novel freeze-out procedure could find applications in these calculations of event-by-event fluctuations and correlations seen in experiments.

0
Science & Technology space
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Longevity Strategies of Anti-Aging Experts: Insights and Perspectives

By BNN Correspondents

NASA's Parker Solar Probe: Set to Make History With Closest Approach to the Sun

By BNN Correspondents

ISRO Launches XPoSat Satellite: A Leap in Cosmic Exploration

By Rafia Tasleem

Star Wars in Review: A Look Back at 2023 and What to Expect in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station ...
@International Relations · 15 mins
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station ...
heart comment 0
Astronomers Discover Youngest Methane Dwarfs and a New Method for Identifying Star-Forming Populations

By BNN Correspondents

Astronomers Discover Youngest Methane Dwarfs and a New Method for Identifying Star-Forming Populations
Radiocarbon Dating: Tracing Time’s Imprint on the Natural World

By Mazhar Abbas

Radiocarbon Dating: Tracing Time's Imprint on the Natural World
ASPIRE Trial Unveils Promising Frontline Therapy for Metastatic Breast Cancer

By Israel Ojoko

ASPIRE Trial Unveils Promising Frontline Therapy for Metastatic Breast Cancer
Iceland’s Volcanic Eruption: A Spectacle of Contrasting Emotions

By Nimrah Khatoon

Iceland's Volcanic Eruption: A Spectacle of Contrasting Emotions
Latest Headlines
World News
Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority Teams Up With Local Organizations For Environmental Stewardship
9 seconds
Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority Teams Up With Local Organizations For Environmental Stewardship
Longevity Strategies of Anti-Aging Experts: Insights and Perspectives
1 min
Longevity Strategies of Anti-Aging Experts: Insights and Perspectives
Aging in Canada: An Emphasis on Hearing Health
3 mins
Aging in Canada: An Emphasis on Hearing Health
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
5 mins
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
5 mins
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
6 mins
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
6 mins
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
7 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur
8 mins
Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
7 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
29 mins
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
31 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
1 hour
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 hour
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
1 hour
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
2 hours
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app