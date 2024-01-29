Groundbreaking Method to Control Viscous Fingering Unveiled

A groundbreaking study has introduced a way to regulate viscous fingering, a significant technological hurdle in several fields such as chromatography, printing, and enhanced oil recovery. This phenomenon occurs when a fluid of low viscosity intrudes another fluid of high viscosity within a porous medium, leading to inefficient patterns.

Managing Complex Fluids

The study zeroes in on complex fluids, which exhibit shear-thinning behavior with low yield stress. These fluids present particular challenges due to their predetermined mobility contrasts. The research team, in a bid to understand and control the displacement process's stability, employed a radially tapered cell with a linearly varying gap thickness.

Findings from the Research

The results were promising. The team found that a stable, uniform interface could be achieved at low flow rates and with a steeper cell gradient. Conversely, higher flow rates and smaller gradients resulted in unstable fingering patterns. These findings are in line with theoretical predictions and provide practical strategies to mitigate viscous fingering instabilities.

Implications of the Study

This research potentially paves the way for significant improvements in efficiency for applications involving microfluidics and porous media. The experiments involved displacing a complex PolyAcrylic Acid (PAA) solution with gas and fitting the rheological data with the Herschel Bulkley model. This study is not only a stride forward for the scientific community grappling with viscous fingering but also a leap for industries where this issue poses a considerable challenge.

Moreover, the study has developed a new criterion for predicting the onset of viscous fingering in porous media, especially relevant for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS). This criterion considers the entire saturation profile, eliminating ambiguity around displacement stability. Validated by numerical flow simulations, this development has implications for both laboratory scale core flooding experiments and field scale CCS.

Understanding viscous fingering in the injection of supercritical CO2 in subsurface formations for CCS is crucial. This understanding could significantly impact plume migration and storage capacity, thereby influencing the effective implementation of CCS strategies.