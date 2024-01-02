en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Groundbreaking Experiment Simulates ‘Iron Snow’ Phenomenon in Planetary Cores

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
Groundbreaking Experiment Simulates ‘Iron Snow’ Phenomenon in Planetary Cores

In a novel scientific experiment, a team led by Huguet et al. has successfully simulated the process of ‘iron snow’ formation, a phenomenon believed to occur in the molten iron cores of celestial bodies such as Mercury and Jupiter’s moon Ganymede. This experiment could offer new insights into the creation of magnetic fields in smaller planetary bodies.

Replicating Iron Snow in the Laboratory

In their groundbreaking experiment, the team used a tank of water, cooled from below, and a layer of saltwater at the bottom to create conditions similar to those in planetary cores. As the freshwater layers cooled, ice crystals began to form and rise, only to melt in the warmer water above. This process created an overturning current and halted further crystal formation until the water cooled sufficiently to allow the cycle to restart.

A Possible Key to Planetary Magnetic Fields

The researchers observed that these cycles occurred approximately every 1,400 seconds in the lab setting. This temporal pattern suggests that planetary bodies with iron cores could experience similar periodic bursts of iron snow formation. Such activity could drive fluid flows in the core and generate a periodic dynamo effect, leading to the appearance and disappearance of magnetic fields at semi-regular intervals.

Unfolding Questions and Future Research

While this experiment has shed light on a previously obscure planetary process, it also raises further questions about the specifics of supercooling required for crystal formation, the collective movement of iron snow particles, and the impact of these movements on large-scale core flows. As science continues to unlock the secrets of the universe, research such as this brings us a step closer to understanding the complex mechanisms that underpin the workings of our cosmos.

0
Science & Technology
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Binary Star System Discovered: A Key to Binary Evolution

By Wojciech Zylm

Revolutionizing Immunotherapies: New Study Reveals Memory-Like Properties in Regulatory T Cells

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Decoding Proteostasis Network Gene Expression in Melanoma: A New Frontier in Cancer Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA

By BNN Correspondents

Reflecting on Virtual Audio Products Progress: Martin Dyster's Predict ...
@Business · 7 mins
Reflecting on Virtual Audio Products Progress: Martin Dyster's Predict ...
heart comment 0
Breakthroughs in Space Research and Technology Mark the End of 2023

By Shivani Chauhan

Breakthroughs in Space Research and Technology Mark the End of 2023
T-Mobile Transforms Tuesdays App into a Comprehensive T Life App

By Israel Ojoko

T-Mobile Transforms Tuesdays App into a Comprehensive T Life App
Global Warming Intensifies Typhoons, Poses Greater Threats: POSTECH Study

By Salman Khan

Global Warming Intensifies Typhoons, Poses Greater Threats: POSTECH Study
Dr. Michael Greger Sheds Light on Osteoporosis in Recent Webinar

By BNN Correspondents

Dr. Michael Greger Sheds Light on Osteoporosis in Recent Webinar
Latest Headlines
World News
No one is above law, regardless of social standing: Quader on Yunus verdict
28 seconds
No one is above law, regardless of social standing: Quader on Yunus verdict
CSL Behring Rolls Out New Vial Sizes for ZEMAIRA, Enhancing Patient Experience and Sustainability
49 seconds
CSL Behring Rolls Out New Vial Sizes for ZEMAIRA, Enhancing Patient Experience and Sustainability
Revolutionizing Immunotherapies: New Study Reveals Memory-Like Properties in Regulatory T Cells
1 min
Revolutionizing Immunotherapies: New Study Reveals Memory-Like Properties in Regulatory T Cells
Luke Littler: A Remarkable Rise Amidst Ally Pally's Wasp Curse
2 mins
Luke Littler: A Remarkable Rise Amidst Ally Pally's Wasp Curse
Remarkable Coincidence Marks New York City's First Birth of 2024
2 mins
Remarkable Coincidence Marks New York City's First Birth of 2024
Georgia Lawmakers Debate Inclusion of Antisemitism in Hate Crimes Law
2 mins
Georgia Lawmakers Debate Inclusion of Antisemitism in Hate Crimes Law
'Dummy' election a fraud against entire nation: Rizvi
2 mins
'Dummy' election a fraud against entire nation: Rizvi
Colorado Springs Reflects Global Divide: Dueling Rallies Advocate for Peace in Gaza Conflict
2 mins
Colorado Springs Reflects Global Divide: Dueling Rallies Advocate for Peace in Gaza Conflict
Lauren Boebert Switches Districts, Blames Hollywood Influence
2 mins
Lauren Boebert Switches Districts, Blames Hollywood Influence
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
7 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app