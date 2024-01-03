en English
Science & Technology

Groundbreaking Discovery: Oldest Freshwater Fish Found

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:07 am EST
Groundbreaking Discovery: Oldest Freshwater Fish Found

In a significant stride forward in the study of aquatic life, Alec Lackmann, a postgraduate scholar from North Dakota State University, has made a compelling discovery about the bigmouth buffalo fish. In a study involving close to 400 of these freshwater fish, Lackmann unearthed five specimens that had lived for more than a century. A 112-year-old female from Crystal Lake near Pelican Rapids in Otter Tail County, Minnesota, stands as the oldest age-validated freshwater fish ever documented.

Age Verification and Ecological Importance

The ages of these remarkable fish were substantiated using bomb radiocarbon dating, and Lackmann’s findings have been published in the reputable journal Communications Biology. The study divulged that a significant portion of the examined buffalo fish were beyond 80 to 90 years of age. The research also underscored the ecological significance of the buffalo fish. These fish, often dismissed as ‘trash fish,’ actually hold the line against invasive carp species and serve as a crucial food source for predatory fish.

Impact of Human Intervention

Lackmann’s study also pointed to the potential human-induced disruptions in the life cycle of the buffalo fish. The construction of dams in the 1930s, according to the research, likely interfered with the spawning patterns of buffalo fish, causing irregularities in their reproduction.

A Call for Conservation

The primary aim of Lackmann’s research is not just to challenge the perception of buffalo fish as ‘trash fish,’ but also to contribute to the broader understanding of longevity in the animal kingdom. This could even provide insights applicable to human aging. His work underscores the importance of acknowledging the value of every species within an ecosystem and the need to prevent overexploitation before the full impact is comprehended. The study of the bigmouth buffalo fish serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance of nature and the lasting consequences of human intervention.

Science & Technology Wildlife
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

