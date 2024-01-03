en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Groundbreaking Cyclic Peptide Developed that Controls Nanotube Formation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
Groundbreaking Cyclic Peptide Developed that Controls Nanotube Formation

Researchers at the Center for Research in Biological Chemistry and Molecular Materials (CiQUS), under the guidance of Juan R. Granja, have engineered a groundbreaking type of cyclic peptide. This peptide can form or disassemble nanotubes on command when exposed to light. These nanotubes are tubular structures composed of cyclic peptides that can be manipulated to adopt either a flat or folded conformation, impacting their assembly into nanotubes.

Artificial Cytoskeleton Emulation

The power to control the formation and disassembly of peptide nanotubes with light provides a method to mimic the microtubules in cells, thereby creating an artificial cytoskeleton. This advancement is notable as it offers precise spatiotemporal control under physiological conditions—a feature previously unachievable with peptide nanotubes.

Implications for Drug Delivery Systems

The study demonstrated the creation of these nanotubes within water droplets, effectively emulating the cell’s physiological environment. The formation of fibers on the water droplet’s contour led to the fusion of droplets, a process that could prove beneficial for simulating cellular phagocytosis and developing new drug delivery systems.

Chiral Structures and Materials

The research also delves into the production of chiral hydrogen bonded organic inorganic frameworks (HOIFs) from amino acids to proteins. These HOIFs display remarkable chiroptical activity and enable enantio discrimination of chiral aliphatic substrates. Moreover, they can be disassembled and regenerated multiple times without losing enantioselectivity. The article sheds light on the challenges associated with constructing chiral structures and materials, along with the lessons from nature involving enantioselective evolution via self-assembly processes.

0
Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ergonomic Chairs: An Essential for Healthy Posture

By Bijay Laxmi

In Carl Sagan's Footsteps: New Biosignatures and the Search for Extraterrestrial Life

By BNN Correspondents

Dr. Bart Leroy Discusses Potential Complications of Luxturna Gene Therapy

By Mazhar Abbas

C-CAMP and Thermo Fisher Scientific Partner to Propel India's Biotech Industry

By Dil Bar Irshad

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and Curadh MTR Inc. Join Forces to Pio ...
@Health · 12 mins
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and Curadh MTR Inc. Join Forces to Pio ...
heart comment 0
Researchers Develop High-Performance Cooling Ceramic Inspired by Cyphochilus Beetle

By Justice Nwafor

Researchers Develop High-Performance Cooling Ceramic Inspired by Cyphochilus Beetle
MSBob: A New Application Aiming to Enhance User Experience on Windows 11

By Salman Akhtar

MSBob: A New Application Aiming to Enhance User Experience on Windows 11
Vasa Therapeutics Secures $6 Million in Seed Funding for Cardiovascular Aging Therapies

By Justice Nwafor

Vasa Therapeutics Secures $6 Million in Seed Funding for Cardiovascular Aging Therapies
Protist 10,000 Genomes Project Releases First Comprehensive Dataset

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Protist 10,000 Genomes Project Releases First Comprehensive Dataset
Latest Headlines
World News
Josh Anderson's Injury Adds to Montreal Canadiens' Growing List of Injured Players
34 seconds
Josh Anderson's Injury Adds to Montreal Canadiens' Growing List of Injured Players
From Classroom to Court: Sinéad Lohan to Represent Ireland in the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup
1 min
From Classroom to Court: Sinéad Lohan to Represent Ireland in the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup
France and Morocco's Diplomatic Rift over Western Sahara Intensifies in 2024
1 min
France and Morocco's Diplomatic Rift over Western Sahara Intensifies in 2024
Sakkari and Tsitsipas Lead Greece to United Cup Quarterfinals
2 mins
Sakkari and Tsitsipas Lead Greece to United Cup Quarterfinals
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
Patrick Michael Keefe Jr. Inaugurated as Revere's Mayor: Unveils Vision for the City
2 mins
Patrick Michael Keefe Jr. Inaugurated as Revere's Mayor: Unveils Vision for the City
Groundbreaking Late Sunday Evening Meeting at Wolverhampton: A New Chapter in British Horse Racing
3 mins
Groundbreaking Late Sunday Evening Meeting at Wolverhampton: A New Chapter in British Horse Racing
Spanish Citizen Released from Iranian Custody Sheds Light on Risks
3 mins
Spanish Citizen Released from Iranian Custody Sheds Light on Risks
Florida's Surgeon General Calls for Halt in Use of mRNA Vaccines Amid Safety Concerns
3 mins
Florida's Surgeon General Calls for Halt in Use of mRNA Vaccines Amid Safety Concerns
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
4 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
12 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
22 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app