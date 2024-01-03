Groundbreaking Cyclic Peptide Developed that Controls Nanotube Formation

Researchers at the Center for Research in Biological Chemistry and Molecular Materials (CiQUS), under the guidance of Juan R. Granja, have engineered a groundbreaking type of cyclic peptide. This peptide can form or disassemble nanotubes on command when exposed to light. These nanotubes are tubular structures composed of cyclic peptides that can be manipulated to adopt either a flat or folded conformation, impacting their assembly into nanotubes.

Artificial Cytoskeleton Emulation

The power to control the formation and disassembly of peptide nanotubes with light provides a method to mimic the microtubules in cells, thereby creating an artificial cytoskeleton. This advancement is notable as it offers precise spatiotemporal control under physiological conditions—a feature previously unachievable with peptide nanotubes.

Implications for Drug Delivery Systems

The study demonstrated the creation of these nanotubes within water droplets, effectively emulating the cell’s physiological environment. The formation of fibers on the water droplet’s contour led to the fusion of droplets, a process that could prove beneficial for simulating cellular phagocytosis and developing new drug delivery systems.

Chiral Structures and Materials

The research also delves into the production of chiral hydrogen bonded organic inorganic frameworks (HOIFs) from amino acids to proteins. These HOIFs display remarkable chiroptical activity and enable enantio discrimination of chiral aliphatic substrates. Moreover, they can be disassembled and regenerated multiple times without losing enantioselectivity. The article sheds light on the challenges associated with constructing chiral structures and materials, along with the lessons from nature involving enantioselective evolution via self-assembly processes.