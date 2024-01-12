en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Ground-breaking Spintronics Advancement: Field-Free Switching Achieved

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:50 pm EST
Ground-breaking Spintronics Advancement: Field-Free Switching Achieved

In a significant advancement in the world of spintronics, researchers have achieved field-free switching in Pt/Co/Pt structures using obliquely deposited layers. This ground-breaking method allows the manipulation of magnetization states in Hall bar devices without the need for external magnetic fields.

Implications for Spintronics

The technique involves applying alternating write and read current pulses, which alters and reads out the magnetization state through the anomalous Hall effect (AHE). Experiments reveal that full switching of the magnetization is achievable in devices prepared with certain oblique deposition angles. Notably, the likelihood of successful switching events rises with these angles.

This study demonstrates that the spin torque response in the Co layer is tunable by changing the deposition angle. This adaptability is potentially due to alterations in magnetic properties or unconventional spin current generation mechanisms. These findings offer a deeper understanding of the interaction between light and magnetic materials, a knowledge that holds considerable implications for memory technology, particularly magneto resistive random access memory (MRAM), and sensor design.

Crucial Role of Oblique Angle Deposition

The research also points out the pivotal role of the oblique angle deposition of the bottom Pt layer in achieving field-free switching. The tilted anisotropy observed in the Co layer is likely due to the tilted (111) texture of the Pt layer deposited at an oblique angle, which influences the easy axis of magnetization.

These findings provide valuable insights into the relationship between crystalline texture and magnetic anisotropy. Additionally, they propose a mechanism for field-free switching that involves conventional spin polarization along with tilted anisotropy. This study, supported by the Israel Science Foundation, the Peter Brojde Center for Innovative Engineering and Computer Science, and the Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology at the Hebrew University, presents a breakthrough in the understanding of light’s magnetic component’s ability to control magnets.

Future Applications

The research culminates in the application for several patents, indicating practical and commercial potential. Future applications could see the integration of this technology on a wafer scale if large-scale uniform Pt films can be deposited obliquely. The full study titled ‘Helicity dependent optical control of the magnetization state‘ provides profound insights into these interactions, and is accessible in the Physical Review Research journal.

0
Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
12 mins ago
University of Helsinki Study Reveals Climate Cooling Possibilities in Siberian Boreal Forest
A recent breakthrough study by the University of Helsinki has unveiled that aerosol particle formation events in the Siberian boreal forest are not as rare as previously believed. Instead, these events are frequent and intimately linked to heat conditions. The findings of this study, published in the acclaimed journal, Environmental Research Letters, are paramount for
University of Helsinki Study Reveals Climate Cooling Possibilities in Siberian Boreal Forest
New Star Trek Kelvin Timeline Prequel in the Works
29 mins ago
New Star Trek Kelvin Timeline Prequel in the Works
Scientists Uncover New Method to Link Different Fingerprints to Same Person: A Forensic Revolution
41 mins ago
Scientists Uncover New Method to Link Different Fingerprints to Same Person: A Forensic Revolution
Dolomite Mystery Solved: A Leap Forward in Technology Manufacturing
13 mins ago
Dolomite Mystery Solved: A Leap Forward in Technology Manufacturing
Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss
14 mins ago
Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss
NASA Triumphs over Stubborn Fasteners to Release Trapped Asteroid Material
25 mins ago
NASA Triumphs over Stubborn Fasteners to Release Trapped Asteroid Material
Latest Headlines
World News
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates: Garland's Prolonged Absence and Strus's Knee Concerns
3 mins
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates: Garland's Prolonged Absence and Strus's Knee Concerns
Nebraska's Winter and Political Storms: Rep. Don Bacon Amidst Turmoil
4 mins
Nebraska's Winter and Political Storms: Rep. Don Bacon Amidst Turmoil
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
5 mins
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
7 mins
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
8 mins
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: A Critical Match Amidst Injury Woes
8 mins
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: A Critical Match Amidst Injury Woes
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
9 mins
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
10 mins
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals
10 mins
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app