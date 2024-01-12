Ground-breaking Spintronics Advancement: Field-Free Switching Achieved

In a significant advancement in the world of spintronics, researchers have achieved field-free switching in Pt/Co/Pt structures using obliquely deposited layers. This ground-breaking method allows the manipulation of magnetization states in Hall bar devices without the need for external magnetic fields.

Implications for Spintronics

The technique involves applying alternating write and read current pulses, which alters and reads out the magnetization state through the anomalous Hall effect (AHE). Experiments reveal that full switching of the magnetization is achievable in devices prepared with certain oblique deposition angles. Notably, the likelihood of successful switching events rises with these angles.

This study demonstrates that the spin torque response in the Co layer is tunable by changing the deposition angle. This adaptability is potentially due to alterations in magnetic properties or unconventional spin current generation mechanisms. These findings offer a deeper understanding of the interaction between light and magnetic materials, a knowledge that holds considerable implications for memory technology, particularly magneto resistive random access memory (MRAM), and sensor design.

Crucial Role of Oblique Angle Deposition

The research also points out the pivotal role of the oblique angle deposition of the bottom Pt layer in achieving field-free switching. The tilted anisotropy observed in the Co layer is likely due to the tilted (111) texture of the Pt layer deposited at an oblique angle, which influences the easy axis of magnetization.

These findings provide valuable insights into the relationship between crystalline texture and magnetic anisotropy. Additionally, they propose a mechanism for field-free switching that involves conventional spin polarization along with tilted anisotropy. This study, supported by the Israel Science Foundation, the Peter Brojde Center for Innovative Engineering and Computer Science, and the Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology at the Hebrew University, presents a breakthrough in the understanding of light’s magnetic component’s ability to control magnets.

Future Applications

The research culminates in the application for several patents, indicating practical and commercial potential. Future applications could see the integration of this technology on a wafer scale if large-scale uniform Pt films can be deposited obliquely. The full study titled ‘Helicity dependent optical control of the magnetization state‘ provides profound insights into these interactions, and is accessible in the Physical Review Research journal.