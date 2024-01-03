en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Graupel: The Winter Phenomenon of Snow Pellets

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:25 pm EST
Graupel: The Winter Phenomenon of Snow Pellets

Winter carries with it an array of enigmatic phenomena, one of them being Graupel. Often referred to as snow pellets, it presents a curious spectacle that mimics tiny pieces of Styrofoam or ‘dippin’ dots’. This unusual form of precipitation finds its genesis in the unique interplay of supercooled water droplets and falling snowflakes within the atmosphere.

Formation of Graupel

The inception of Graupel is rooted in the behavior of supercooled water, a state in which water remains liquid even below freezing temperatures. When these supercooled droplets encounter a falling snowflake, they freeze instantaneously upon contact. This swift reaction results in a snowflake that is encased in a thin layer of rime ice, giving birth to what we identify as Graupel.

Appearance and Occurrence

The appearance of Graupel is strikingly distinctive. It presents itself akin to tiny snowballs, offering observers a sight that is both fascinating and rare. While the phenomenon does not occur frequently, it can be observed during the winter season given suitable atmospheric conditions. It’s an ephemeral manifestation of the whims of winter, appearing and disappearing with the ever-changing weather patterns.

Impact on Roads

Though Graupel is predominantly harmless, it may create some slippery conditions on roads. It’s a reminder of the subtle ways in which nature can influence our daily lives, the shifting weather patterns leaving their mark on our commutes and travel plans. However, it’s largely an innocuous winter spectacle that adds to the season’s charm without posing significant challenges.

0
Science & Technology Weather Winter sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
50 seconds ago
'For All Mankind' Season 5: What to Expect from the Apple TV Plus Series
In a fascinating twist of alternate history, Apple TV Plus’ science fiction drama series ‘For All Mankind’ presents a world where the Soviets were the first to land on the moon, sparking a perpetual space race. Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, the series first graced screens on November 1, 2019,
'For All Mankind' Season 5: What to Expect from the Apple TV Plus Series
Decoding the Genetic Factors Influencing IgG Glycosylation: A Step Towards Understanding Aging
6 mins ago
Decoding the Genetic Factors Influencing IgG Glycosylation: A Step Towards Understanding Aging
LaTeXML: NIST's Tool Paves Way for Inclusive Access to Scientific Research
8 mins ago
LaTeXML: NIST's Tool Paves Way for Inclusive Access to Scientific Research
Researchers Optimize Neural Network to Predict Arsenic Contamination in Topsoil
4 mins ago
Researchers Optimize Neural Network to Predict Arsenic Contamination in Topsoil
Clinical Oncology Biomarker Testing Market Set to Soar to $12.6 Billion by 2028
6 mins ago
Clinical Oncology Biomarker Testing Market Set to Soar to $12.6 Billion by 2028
What Does Black Mucus Indicate About Your Health?
6 mins ago
What Does Black Mucus Indicate About Your Health?
Latest Headlines
World News
GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates Unity, Rejects Media Bias at Town Hall Meeting
27 seconds
GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates Unity, Rejects Media Bias at Town Hall Meeting
UFC Fighter Chuck Liddell Requests Legal Separation Amidst Divorce Settlement
31 seconds
UFC Fighter Chuck Liddell Requests Legal Separation Amidst Divorce Settlement
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
53 seconds
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
South African Visionary, Ndou, Aims to Reform Political Landscape Amid Upcoming Elections
1 min
South African Visionary, Ndou, Aims to Reform Political Landscape Amid Upcoming Elections
Sowore Calls for Unity, Criticizes 'Wicked Leaders' and Challenges President Tinubu to Join Marathon
1 min
Sowore Calls for Unity, Criticizes 'Wicked Leaders' and Challenges President Tinubu to Join Marathon
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
2 mins
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
2 mins
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
2 mins
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
3 mins
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
19 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app