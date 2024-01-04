en English
Fashion

Gozen Appoints Dr. Sedef Uncu Aki as CPO to Lead LunaForm Development

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
San Francisco-based biomaterials startup, Gozen, has welcomed Dr. Sedef Uncu Aki as its new Chief Product Officer. An expert in sustainability and textile innovation, Dr. Aki will helm the development and commercialization of LunaForm, an innovative biomaterial that is free from plastic and animal-derived components.

Introducing LunaForm: Next-Gen Biomaterial

LunaForm, a bio-based material, is vegan and non-GMO, signifying a monumental step forward in eco-conscious material science. The material breaks new ground by being both plastic-free and animal-free while maintaining high performance. LunaForm’s debut was in collaboration with esteemed fashion house Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week, a partnership that earned the duo the accolade of ‘Most Innovative Partnership’ at the 2023 PETA Fashion Awards.

Dr. Aki’s Journey to Gozen

Before joining Gozen, Dr. Aki gained over two decades of experience in sustainability and textile innovation. Her previous roles include Director of Product Development and Research at Orta and General Manager at Bossa, both leading denim and textile companies. Dr. Aki’s expertise in sustainable product development aligns seamlessly with Gozen’s vision of leading the next generation of biomaterials.

A Vision for A Sustainable Future

Gozen’s CEO, Ece Gozen, lauded Dr. Aki’s appointment. She expressed confidence in Dr. Aki’s alignment with the company’s values and the potential for positive global impact resulting from their collaboration. As Gozen continues to pioneer in the realm of next-gen biomaterials, the addition of Dr. Aki to the team is a promising stride towards a more sustainable future.

Fashion Science & Technology Society
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

