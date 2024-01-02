en English
Science & Technology

Google’s Chrome on Android Gets a Material You Design Overhaul

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
Google is taking a significant step in revamping its Android Chrome’s New Tab Page (NTP) with a Material You design overhaul. This transformation is part of Google’s ongoing endeavors to synchronize the aesthetic language across all its first-party apps, thereby enhancing the user experience.

Unifying the Visual Experience

The NTP for Chrome on Android is receiving a comprehensive makeover, encompassing the search bar, icons, and the grid showcasing frequently visited websites. The search bar is now thicker, matching the design consistency with other Google services like Gmail and Google Chat. The hint text has been made bolder, and the voice microphone and Lens icons are now more distinct. Such modifications not only enhance the visual appeal but also improve accessibility and ease of use.

Boosting User Interaction

The ‘Most Visited Sites’ section has transitioned from a flat grid to a rounded card format. This change helps differentiate these sites visually from other elements on the page, offering a more interactive user interface. Also, the Discover/Following switcher has been given a rounded look, although the content and layout of the Discover feed remain largely unaltered. The redesign is rolling out with version 119 and is not widely available yet.

How to Enable the New Design

Users eager to experience the new design can do so by enabling the ‘enable-surface-polish’ flag in chrome://flags. This update manifests Google’s commitment to providing a seamless and enriching user experience across all its platforms. The roll-out of the Material You design update has commenced, promising an intriguing and refreshing visual journey for Android Chrome users.

Science & Technology
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

