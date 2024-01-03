en English
Science & Technology

Google Chrome Unveils Material You Redesign amid Mixed Reactions

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:26 am EST
Google Chrome Unveils Material You Redesign amid Mixed Reactions

In a significant design overhaul since 2018, Google Chrome has introduced the Material You redesign, a move announced in September last year amid its 15th-anniversary celebrations. The update features refreshed icons, newly curated color palettes for distinguishing between user profiles, and improved integration with operating system settings, including dark and light modes.

Revamped Omnibox and Enhanced Usability

The Omnibox has undergone a critical modification, with the lock icon replaced by a new one providing site controls. The update has also bolstered Chrome’s usability with a comprehensive menu, offering swift access to Chrome extensions, Google Translate, and Google Password Manager. The rounded corners of the browser window have been designed to sync with Windows 11 architecture.

Material You Design and Improved Security

The Chrome Web Store now sports the Material You design, promising a streamlined experience. Security measures have been amplified with a wider Safety Check for extensions and improvements to Google Safe Browsing. Now, it offers 25% better protection against attacks, maintaining the confidentiality of the browsing history.

Mixed Reactions to the Redesign

Despite the improvements, a significant number of users have shown a preference for the old design. Google, acknowledging this, has outlined steps for users to revert to the former design if they wish. The update also includes a new search feature, “Search this page with Google,” enabling users to execute related searches directly from a side panel without leaving the webpage. Notably, the reaction to the redesign has been mixed, with Avram Piltch of Tom Hardware noting a considerable number of users expressing dissatisfaction and favoring the older design.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

