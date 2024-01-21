Georgia Tech Researchers Pioneer Light-Based Method for Printing Nanostructures

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology are pioneering a new frontier in nanotechnology with their latest innovation: a light-based technique for printing nano-sized metal structures. This novel approach promises significant speed and cost advantages over traditional methods, paving the way for a new era in the fabrication of nanomaterials.

Driving Innovation with Superluminescent Diodes

The research team, led by Assistant Professor Sourabh Saha and Ph.D. student Jungho Choi, have utilized superluminescent light emitting diodes (SLEDs) in lieu of the high-intensity femtosecond lasers typically required for nanopatterning. The use of SLEDs, which are less intense and considerably more affordable—costing around $3,000 compared to the up to $500,000 price tag of femtosecond lasers—marks a significant departure from conventional methodologies.

Revolutionizing Nanoprinting with Projection-Style Technology

The groundbreaking technique employs a projection-style printing technology that can print entire structures at once. The process begins with the conversion of digital images into optical ones, which are then displayed on a glass surface. Following this, the light emitted from the SLEDs triggers a chemical reaction in a special ink solution made of metal salt. This results in the formation of metal nanoparticles that shape the desired nanostructures.

Bridging the Gap between Laboratory and Real-World Applications

With this innovative process being 480 times quicker and 35 times less expensive than existing technologies, the researchers have high hopes that their approach will democratize nanoscale 3D printing. This could facilitate the transition of nanotechnology from the laboratory to practical applications in various fields, including electronics, optics, and plasmonics.