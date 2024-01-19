Geometric Models and ResNet 50 Accurately Predict Human Judgments: Study Finds

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have examined the capability of geometric models and a deep neural network, ResNet 50, to predict human judgments on the falling direction of unstable objects. This psychophysical task had participants discerning whether a tilted object would fall onto a green mat or a red table, assuming the object's instability.

Human Judgments and Geometric Models

Data from the participants were evaluated using psychometric functions and juxtaposed against the performance of geometric models and ResNet 50. Both were trained with a support vector machine classifier. The geometric models employed numeric values of geometric features and tilt angle, while ResNet 50 utilized features from the penultimate layers of a pretrained architecture. The primary objective was to ascertain whether the geometric properties of objects or visual properties from a deep neural network can account for human judgments, bypassing any physics simulation.

'Safe Side Bias' in Human Observers

The results indicated a 'safe side bias' among human observers, as they generally predicted that objects would fall at smaller angles than the actual ground truth. In stark contrast, the models did not show this bias and their predictions were closer to the ground truth.

Geometric Centroid and Other Features

The study also probed the sensitivity of human observers to the geometric centroid of objects and other distinct features such as base size, height, and top-bottom ratio (T/B ratio) in formulating their judgments. The models and ResNet 50 were found to have accuracy in predicting the falling direction parallel to that of human judgments. This implies that geometric properties and perceptual inputs without physics simulation could be adequate for making these judgments.

This research not only challenges previous theories about intuitive physics but also underscores the importance of perceptual inputs in intuitive physics judgments. It suggests that object geometry, particularly the geometric centroid, may be sufficient for judging the falling direction of tilted objects, independent of mental simulation.