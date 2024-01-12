en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Geological Mystery Solved: How Dolomite Grows in Nature

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST
Geological Mystery Solved: How Dolomite Grows in Nature

In a significant advancement in the field of geology, researchers from the University of Michigan and Hokkaido University have unveiled the key to understanding the growth of dolomite, a prevalent mineral in ancient geological formations. Their findings, recently published in the journal Science, address a long-standing enigma known as the Dolomite Problem. This problem pertains to the profusion of dolomite in rocks older than 100 million years and its scarcity in younger formations.

Decoding the Dolomite Mystery

The research team, spearheaded by Wenhao Sun, uncovered that the secret to cultivating dolomite in the laboratory involves eliminating defects in the mineral structure during its growth. These defects, induced by the random attachment of calcium and magnesium atoms to the crystal surface, impede the growth process. By regularly rinsing the mineral with water to eradicate these defects, dolomite layers can form in years instead of the traditional millions.

Revolutionizing Simulations with PRISMS Software

To replicate dolomite growth, the researchers used the PRISMS software from the University of Michigan, which enabled the computation of atomic attachment energies. This capability allowed simulations to be executed on a desktop computer within milliseconds, markedly reducing the need for thousands of CPU hours on a supercomputer.

Implications of the Breakthrough

The research’s implications extend to manufacturing high-quality materials for modern technologies such as semiconductors, solar panels, and batteries. The findings also corroborate the theory that dolomite forms in conditions characterized by intermittent flooding and drying, a trait consistent with the few locales where dolomite forms today. This groundbreaking work was funded by the American Chemical Society PRF New Doctoral Investigator grant, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the Japanese Society for the Promotion of Science.

0
Science & Technology
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
7 mins ago
Tropical Climate Weathering's Impact on Magnetorheological Elastomers Unveiled in Novel Study
Materials science has taken a significant stride forward with a study scrutinizing the impact of tropical climate weathering on magnetorheological elastomer (MRE). This smart material, a blend of silicone rubber and carbonyl iron particles, is often used in sensors and structural components. The research reveals that exposure to tropical weathering instigates a rise in Young’s
Tropical Climate Weathering's Impact on Magnetorheological Elastomers Unveiled in Novel Study
FDA Approves Groundbreaking Alzheimer's Drug: A Milestone in Neurodegenerative Treatment
36 mins ago
FDA Approves Groundbreaking Alzheimer's Drug: A Milestone in Neurodegenerative Treatment
Ground-breaking Spintronics Advancement: Field-Free Switching Achieved
40 mins ago
Ground-breaking Spintronics Advancement: Field-Free Switching Achieved
NIH Awards $3.2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Epilepsy Surgery Research
7 mins ago
NIH Awards $3.2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Epilepsy Surgery Research
UTEP Researchers Discover New Cancer-Killing Compound
8 mins ago
UTEP Researchers Discover New Cancer-Killing Compound
Novel Study Connects Childhood Trauma, Emotional Dysregulation to Smoking via Brain Function Analysis
15 mins ago
Novel Study Connects Childhood Trauma, Emotional Dysregulation to Smoking via Brain Function Analysis
Latest Headlines
World News
Club vs. International Football: A Tale of Two Managers
3 mins
Club vs. International Football: A Tale of Two Managers
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest: Unfolding Political Drama in Ghana
4 mins
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest: Unfolding Political Drama in Ghana
Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Greater Government Accountability
4 mins
Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Greater Government Accountability
Donald Trump Defies Convention with Independent Town Hall in Iowa
6 mins
Donald Trump Defies Convention with Independent Town Hall in Iowa
NIH Awards $3.2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Epilepsy Surgery Research
7 mins
NIH Awards $3.2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Epilepsy Surgery Research
UTEP Researchers Discover New Cancer-Killing Compound
8 mins
UTEP Researchers Discover New Cancer-Killing Compound
Brunei Red Crescent Society to Ensure Health Safety at Royal Wedding
10 mins
Brunei Red Crescent Society to Ensure Health Safety at Royal Wedding
GOP Infighting Over Spending Deal Threatens Bipartisan Agreement
11 mins
GOP Infighting Over Spending Deal Threatens Bipartisan Agreement
Algoma Public Health Alerts Parents of Incomplete Immunization Records
12 mins
Algoma Public Health Alerts Parents of Incomplete Immunization Records
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app