Geological Mystery Solved: How Dolomite Grows in Nature

In a significant advancement in the field of geology, researchers from the University of Michigan and Hokkaido University have unveiled the key to understanding the growth of dolomite, a prevalent mineral in ancient geological formations. Their findings, recently published in the journal Science, address a long-standing enigma known as the Dolomite Problem. This problem pertains to the profusion of dolomite in rocks older than 100 million years and its scarcity in younger formations.

Decoding the Dolomite Mystery

The research team, spearheaded by Wenhao Sun, uncovered that the secret to cultivating dolomite in the laboratory involves eliminating defects in the mineral structure during its growth. These defects, induced by the random attachment of calcium and magnesium atoms to the crystal surface, impede the growth process. By regularly rinsing the mineral with water to eradicate these defects, dolomite layers can form in years instead of the traditional millions.

Revolutionizing Simulations with PRISMS Software

To replicate dolomite growth, the researchers used the PRISMS software from the University of Michigan, which enabled the computation of atomic attachment energies. This capability allowed simulations to be executed on a desktop computer within milliseconds, markedly reducing the need for thousands of CPU hours on a supercomputer.

Implications of the Breakthrough

The research’s implications extend to manufacturing high-quality materials for modern technologies such as semiconductors, solar panels, and batteries. The findings also corroborate the theory that dolomite forms in conditions characterized by intermittent flooding and drying, a trait consistent with the few locales where dolomite forms today. This groundbreaking work was funded by the American Chemical Society PRF New Doctoral Investigator grant, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the Japanese Society for the Promotion of Science.