Science & Technology

Genetically Reprogrammed Bacteria: The Next Generation Micro-Factories

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:02 pm EST
Genetically Reprogrammed Bacteria: The Next Generation Micro-Factories

Researchers at the Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge have made a significant breakthrough in the field of synthetic biology, genetically reprogramming bacteria to act as micro-factories. They have accomplished this feat by incorporating non-standard chemical building blocks that are not part of the natural genetic code. As a result, these engineered bacterial cells can now synthesize a variety of novel substances, potentially including drugs, detergents, and plastics.

Pushing the Boundaries of Synthetic Biology

Under the leadership of Jason Chin, the project represents a significant leap forward from previous limitations where the reprogramming of bacterial DNA was restricted to a small set of amino acids. The latest breakthrough enables the production of ‘non-canonical’ building blocks like beta-amino acids and beta-hydroxy acids. This achievement paves the way for the creation of diverse new polymers.

From Common Polymers to Novel Biological Molecules

These new materials could range from common polymers like polyvinyl chloride and Kevlar to novel biological molecules and enzymes. The implications of this development for the pharmaceutical sector, including the development of new antibiotics, are seen as particularly promising. This development comes at a time when the World Health Organization has declared antimicrobial resistance a profound threat to human health, making the need for new antibiotics increasingly urgent.

Commercializing the Breakthrough

The research has been published in the journal Nature and a patent application has been filed by the Medical Research Council. Constructive Bio, a spinout company from the Laboratory of Molecular Biology, is expected to commercialize this technology. The company has already secured $15 million in seed funding, signaling strong confidence in the potential of this groundbreaking technology.

Science & Technology
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

