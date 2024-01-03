en English
Africa

Genetic Study Challenges Species Classification of African Bushpigs and Red River Hogs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:31 am EST
Genetic Study Challenges Species Classification of African Bushpigs and Red River Hogs

A groundbreaking scientific investigation has redefined our understanding of two seemingly distinct African mammals – bushpigs (Potamochoerus larvatus) and red river hogs (P. porcus). The study, involving the comprehensive analysis of 67 whole genomes, has unveiled a genetic continuum between the two, challenging the widely held belief that they are separate species.

Unraveling the Genetic Continuum

The research findings have unsettled conventional taxonomy by revealing a persistent historical gene flow and variable FST values, indicative of a shared genetic history between bushpigs and red river hogs. More intriguingly, the divergence time between the two was found to be approximately 500,000 years – a relatively recent event in evolutionary terms. This points towards an intriguing possibility: that the speciation of these African mammals may be incomplete.

The Malagasy Bushpig Enigma

Adding another layer of complexity to this evolutionary tale, the research addressed the longstanding biogeographic puzzle of bushpigs’ presence in Madagascar. It was discovered that Malagasy bushpigs diverged from their southern African counterparts between 1,000 to 5,000 years ago. This divergence coincided with the period of human migration to Madagascar, suggesting a possible anthropogenic influence on the distribution of bushpigs on the island. The Malagasy bushpigs also seemed to have experienced a limited genetic bottleneck during this period, further attesting to the potential role of human activity in their evolution.

Implications for African Mammalian Phylogeography

These new insights into the evolutionary trajectory of bushpigs and red river hogs not only question the validity of their classification as separate species but also shed light on broader biogeographic patterns observed among several African mammals. Notably, many African species are split between West-Central and East-Southern Africa, a significant divide that has been crucial in the phylogeography of multiple African taxa. The findings from this study contribute to our understanding of these patterns, revealing the dynamic and complex processes at play in the distribution and evolution of Africa’s diverse mammalian fauna.

Science & Technology Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

