Genetic Analysis Challenges Species Separation of African Bushpigs and Red River Hogs

The established narrative of speciation, the evolutionary process by which populations evolve to become distinct species, between two African mammals – the bushpigs (Potamochoerus larvatus) and the red river hogs (P. porcus) – has been contested by a recent study. The research, anchored in the analysis of 67 whole genomes, argues that these two mammals, hitherto regarded as separate species due to their morphological disparities and perceived lack of interbreeding, are in reality part of a genetic continuum.

Genomes Tell a Different Story

The scientific odyssey that led to this fascinating revelation involved an examination of the genetic interplay between the bushpigs and red river hogs, which suggested a more recent divergence time of approximately 500,000 years ago. This implies that the process of their speciation might still be in progress, a potentially transformative discovery that challenges current taxonomical classifications and conservation strategies.

A Biogeographic Puzzle Solved

More intriguingly, the study offers a compelling explanation for the presence of bushpigs in Madagascar, a longstanding biogeographic conundrum. The research proposes that Malagasy bushpigs diverged from southern African populations and experienced a limited bottleneck event between 1,000 to 5,000 years ago. This event appears to coincide with the human arrival in Madagascar, providing critical insights into how human migration patterns may have influenced the dispersion of these mammals.

Implications for African Mammals’ Phylogeography

The findings also shed light on the broader pattern of African mammals where related taxa appear to be split between West Central and East Southern Africa. This divide is of considerable significance in the study of the phylogeography of African mammals, and might also be connected to early hominin and ape divergence. These revelations underscore the profound impact of this research not only on the understanding of the evolutionary history and biogeography of these two species but also on the wider realm of African mammalian phylogeography.