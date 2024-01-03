en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Generative AI Poised to Revolutionize Beauty and Fashion: Perfect Corp. Report

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
Generative AI Poised to Revolutionize Beauty and Fashion: Perfect Corp. Report

In a world increasingly driven by digital technology, Perfect Corp., a leading provider of ‘Beautiful AI’ technology solutions, has unveiled its latest Global Trend Report, “The Power of Generative AI in Beauty and Fashion.” The report presents an in-depth analysis of the transformative impact of Generative AI on the beauty and fashion sectors, drawing on extensive data from the company’s YouCam suite of apps. The findings spotlight emerging trends, such as a surge in casual fashion, a revival of long, 90s-inspired hairstyles, and the inventive creation of fantasy digital avatars.

Embracing the Power of Generative AI

The report heralds the dawn of new ‘Beautiful AI’ features, designed to enrich the user experience with interactive and immersive apps fueled by Gen AI technology. It casts light on the potential of Gen AI to further personalize the shopping journey, refine virtual try-on tools, and streamline the customer path to purchase. The emphasis is on the transformative role of Gen AI in beauty and fashion, a fact clearly demonstrated by the growing popularity of virtual try-ons and tailored digital content.

Global Insights into the Future of Beauty and Fashion

Perfect Corp.’s latest report provides a broad view of key global markets, emphasizing the critical role of Generative AI in shaping future customer experiences. The company, which collaborates with over 600 global partners, is a pioneer in revolutionizing shopping experiences through digital tech innovations. This Global Trend Report stands as testament to the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with ‘Beautiful AI’ in beauty, skincare, fashion, and generative AI.

Unveiling the Future at CES 2024

As part of its ongoing mission to drive the digital transformation of beauty and fashion, Perfect Corp. will exhibit its groundbreaking ‘Beautiful AI’ innovations at CES 2024. The company plans to reveal its top 5 generative AI trend predictions for the beauty and fashion sectors, discussing the boundless potential of Generative AI. With AI tech trends continuing to evolve, Perfect Corp. is poised to present unprecedented opportunities for businesses to connect with consumers on a more personal level, delivering products and services tailored to individual preferences.

0
Fashion Science & Technology
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Resurgence of 2000s Chunky Highlights: A TikTok Trend in 2024

By Mazhar Abbas

Fashion Industry Mourns as Designer Asim Jofa's Daughter Passes Away

By Rizwan Shah

Vicky Pattison Launches Beauty Brand No Filter

By Olalekan Adigun

2023: A Year of Innovation and Anticipation in the Watch Industry

By Olalekan Adigun

Google Unveils Personalized Style Recommendations in Search Results ...
@Fashion · 9 mins
Google Unveils Personalized Style Recommendations in Search Results ...
heart comment 0
Mita and adidas Originals Unveil a Contemporary Rendition of the Classic Samba Sneaker

By BNN Correspondents

Mita and adidas Originals Unveil a Contemporary Rendition of the Classic Samba Sneaker
Hair Bows and Ribbons: The Resurging Fashion Trend Set to Continue in 2024

By Ebenezer Mensah

Hair Bows and Ribbons: The Resurging Fashion Trend Set to Continue in 2024
Decluttering Your Wardrobe: Aoife Dunican’s Advice for a Stress-Free Start to 2024

By Safak Costu

Decluttering Your Wardrobe: Aoife Dunican's Advice for a Stress-Free Start to 2024
Nicolas Bijan Unveils Exclusive Subscription Service via NB44

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nicolas Bijan Unveils Exclusive Subscription Service via NB44
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Pivotal Crossroads for Global Democracy
21 seconds
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Pivotal Crossroads for Global Democracy
The Battle Lines for the 2024 US Presidential Election
41 seconds
The Battle Lines for the 2024 US Presidential Election
Nadia Mohamed: A Historic Victory as the First Somali-American Mayor Elected by Voters
51 seconds
Nadia Mohamed: A Historic Victory as the First Somali-American Mayor Elected by Voters
Thabo Mbeki Death Rumors Debunked: A Case for Responsible Journalism
53 seconds
Thabo Mbeki Death Rumors Debunked: A Case for Responsible Journalism
Tragic End for Five-Year-Old at Padstow Harbour: A Heartrending Tale of Unforeseen Accident
1 min
Tragic End for Five-Year-Old at Padstow Harbour: A Heartrending Tale of Unforeseen Accident
Trump's Influence Casts a Shadow Over Border Security Deal Negotiations
1 min
Trump's Influence Casts a Shadow Over Border Security Deal Negotiations
The Allergen-Endotoxin Connection: Unraveling Allergic Diseases in Childhood
1 min
The Allergen-Endotoxin Connection: Unraveling Allergic Diseases in Childhood
Taiwan Reports Unprecedented Crossing of Chinese Balloons Amid Rising Tensions
1 min
Taiwan Reports Unprecedented Crossing of Chinese Balloons Amid Rising Tensions
Percy Tau Secures Second CAF Champions League Title: A Remarkable Feat
2 mins
Percy Tau Secures Second CAF Champions League Title: A Remarkable Feat
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app