Science & Technology

Frore Systems Unveils AirJet Mini Slim: A Game-Changer in Electronics Cooling

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:12 pm EST
In a game-changing development, Frore Systems has launched the AirJet Mini Slim, a new, more compact version of their innovative cooling system. This latest iteration not only trumps its predecessor in size and weight but also brings in novel features that are set to redefine the integration of cooling solutions in electronic devices.

The AirJet Mini Slim: A Compact Revolution

Measuring a mere 2.5 mm thin and weighing just 8 grams, the AirJet Mini Slim is 0.3 mm thinner and 1 gram lighter than its previous model. The footprint remains the same at 27.5 mm x 41.5 mm, making it an ideal fit for compact spaces in tablets, fanless laptops, and handheld gaming devices. This revolutionary product has already made its mark, clinching the Golden Award at Computex 2023 and a Best of Innovation award at CES 2024.

Advanced Features for Enhanced Performance

The AirJet Mini Slim is not just about compactness. It introduces a self-cleaning mechanism, a first of its kind feature that reverses airflow to remove dust from the system’s filters. This addresses a common issue in electronics, where dust accumulation can lead to decreased performance. Additionally, it includes thermoception, a feature that allows the unit to self-regulate its temperature, optimizing heat dissipation autonomously without the need for thermal sensors in the host device.

Scalability and Power Efficiency

Frore Systems’ AirJet Mini Slim also scores high on scalability and power efficiency. Adding multiple units can enhance cooling capabilities; a single unit can remove up to 5.25 watts of heat at a noise level of just 21 dBA, generate 1,750 pascals of back pressure, and only consume one watt of power.

Application Across Various Devices

But the applications of this cooling technology don’t limit to traditional computing devices. The AirJet Mini Slim can also be used to cool 3D printers, augmented and virtual reality devices, professional video cameras, mini LED projectors, and 8K televisions. The release date for the AirJet Mini Slim and the specific devices that will feature this new cooling solution have not been announced yet.

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

