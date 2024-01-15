From Fermentation to Biomanufacturing: The Evolution of Microbial Processes

The dawn of civilization was marked not only by the development of agriculture but also by the mastery of microbial processes, a prime example being the ancient art of fermentation. These practices, which encompassed bread leavening and cheesemaking, were, in essence, the early exploitation of microbial action. Today, the large-scale production of various products through microbial synthesis, a process known as biomanufacturing, signifies the intricate relationship between humans and microorganisms and their pivotal role in advancing industry and civilization.

The Evolution of Fermentation Practices to Biomanufacturing

The modern-day bioreactor is a symbol of the evolution of these microbial processes. It is an arena where microbial communities thrive, synthesizing valuable products that range from biofuels to bioplastics. The Bose research group at Washington University in St. Louis is at the forefront of this exploration, studying extracellular electron transfer (EET) processes in microbes such as Rhodopseudomonas palustris TIE-1. These processes hold the key to converting carbon dioxide into useful products, a strategy known as microbial electrosynthesis (MES), that could contribute significantly to a sustainable future.

Microbial Electrosynthesis: A Glimpse into the Future

The objective of this research is two-fold: to screen for microbes capable of performing MES and to understand the growth conditions that foster it. The promise that MES holds is immense: imagine a world where waste carbon dioxide is not only captured but also converted into bioplastics or biofuels. This is the kind of sustainable future that the Bose research group envisions and is working towards. Their research magnifies the significance of microorganisms in our world and emphasizes the need for improved technologies to accelerate scientific discovery.

The Pharmaceutical Industry and the Power of Bacteria

Bacteria’s role extends far beyond the realm of biomanufacturing; they are also pivotal players in the pharmaceutical industry. The Blodgett lab’s work on actinomycetes, bacteria that are a source of many clinically used antibiotics and other drugs, exemplifies this. Their recent discovery of bioactive molecules from the relatively unknown actinomycete Lentzea flaviverrucosa demonstrates the potential of lesser-known microbes in drug discovery.

Challenges and Future Directions

Despite the remarkable advancements, studying microbes in the lab presents a multitude of challenges. Microbes often do not grow well under lab conditions, limiting our understanding of their potential. Therefore, there is an urgency to develop cross-disciplinary solutions, including microscale measurement systems like lab-on-a-chip devices, to better understand microbial synthesis and growth. As we continue to unravel the mysteries of microbial life, we inch closer to a future where microbes drive industry and sustainability.