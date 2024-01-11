FIT4NANO EU Collaboration Unveils Comprehensive Roadmap for Focused Ion Beam Technology

The collaborative EU project, FIT4NANO, has recently published a comprehensive review of focused ion beam (FIB) technology, a versatile tool that has found applications spanning from nanoscale material processing to biological sample analysis. The report, published in the Applied Physics Review, was coordinated by Dr. Katja Höflich from the Ferdinand-Braun-Institut and the Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB). It offers an in-depth look at the current state of FIB technology, its diverse applications, significant advancements in equipment, and future potential.

Unearthing the History and Future of FIB

The FIB technology, which uses an ion beam ranging from two to 30 kiloelectronvolts, has a rich history dating back to the 1960s and 1970s. Over the years, it has evolved from being used for photomask correction in the semiconductor industry to enabling high-resolution imaging in electron microscopes. In the present day, FIB technology contributes to breakthroughs in quantum and information technology.

Implications of the FIB Roadmap

Dr. Gregor Hlawacek, group leader at the Institute of Ion Beam Physics and Materials Research at Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR), lauds the roadmap for its utility. The report, he stresses, is invaluable for academic research, industrial R&D, and research management. It is a treasure trove of information about the comprehensive roadmap for FIB technology, detailing its theory, techniques, and applications.

Stimulating Future Innovations

The authors of the report hope that it will not only highlight the potential applications of FIB instruments in various fields but also serve as a catalyst for future developments. They aim for it to stimulate scientific and technological breakthroughs and identify future pathways for ion source and instrumentation development, as well as emerging applications. The roadmap also underscores the common research interests of various research communities in the field of FIB technology.