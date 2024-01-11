en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

FIT4NANO EU Collaboration Unveils Comprehensive Roadmap for Focused Ion Beam Technology

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:41 pm EST
FIT4NANO EU Collaboration Unveils Comprehensive Roadmap for Focused Ion Beam Technology

The collaborative EU project, FIT4NANO, has recently published a comprehensive review of focused ion beam (FIB) technology, a versatile tool that has found applications spanning from nanoscale material processing to biological sample analysis. The report, published in the Applied Physics Review, was coordinated by Dr. Katja Höflich from the Ferdinand-Braun-Institut and the Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB). It offers an in-depth look at the current state of FIB technology, its diverse applications, significant advancements in equipment, and future potential.

Unearthing the History and Future of FIB

The FIB technology, which uses an ion beam ranging from two to 30 kiloelectronvolts, has a rich history dating back to the 1960s and 1970s. Over the years, it has evolved from being used for photomask correction in the semiconductor industry to enabling high-resolution imaging in electron microscopes. In the present day, FIB technology contributes to breakthroughs in quantum and information technology.

Implications of the FIB Roadmap

Dr. Gregor Hlawacek, group leader at the Institute of Ion Beam Physics and Materials Research at Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR), lauds the roadmap for its utility. The report, he stresses, is invaluable for academic research, industrial R&D, and research management. It is a treasure trove of information about the comprehensive roadmap for FIB technology, detailing its theory, techniques, and applications.

Stimulating Future Innovations

The authors of the report hope that it will not only highlight the potential applications of FIB instruments in various fields but also serve as a catalyst for future developments. They aim for it to stimulate scientific and technological breakthroughs and identify future pathways for ion source and instrumentation development, as well as emerging applications. The roadmap also underscores the common research interests of various research communities in the field of FIB technology.

0
Science & Technology
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
8 mins ago
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
The weekend of January 13, 2024, opened a Pandora’s box of pivotal events, policy shifts, and groundbreaking discoveries making waves across the globe. From the corridors of power to the laboratories of science, the world was abuzz with significant developments that promise to shape the course of our shared future. Policy Revision: A Gamechanger? A
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
BCI Technologies Take Center Stage at CES 2024: A Closer Look at Potential and Concerns
2 hours ago
BCI Technologies Take Center Stage at CES 2024: A Closer Look at Potential and Concerns
AI Models Trained for Deception: An Emerging Threat and Other Recent Discoveries
2 hours ago
AI Models Trained for Deception: An Emerging Threat and Other Recent Discoveries
The Unexpected Olfactory Experiences of Space and Uranus: From Burnt Steak to Rotten Eggs
1 hour ago
The Unexpected Olfactory Experiences of Space and Uranus: From Burnt Steak to Rotten Eggs
Weekend Roundup: Global Tensions, Medical Breakthroughs, and More
1 hour ago
Weekend Roundup: Global Tensions, Medical Breakthroughs, and More
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
2 hours ago
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19 Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Urges Continued Vigilance
1 min
COVID-19 Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Urges Continued Vigilance
Buckingham Palace Considered Regency amidst Queen's Deteriorating Health: New Book Reveals
5 mins
Buckingham Palace Considered Regency amidst Queen's Deteriorating Health: New Book Reveals
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Appointed Chairwoman of Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute
5 mins
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Appointed Chairwoman of Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
8 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
10 mins
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
The Dynamic Life of Colin McGregor: From RAF Pilot to Adventurous Explorer
11 mins
The Dynamic Life of Colin McGregor: From RAF Pilot to Adventurous Explorer
Fajardo and Bolden Named Mr. Basketball and Ms. Football by Philippine Sportswriters Association
13 mins
Fajardo and Bolden Named Mr. Basketball and Ms. Football by Philippine Sportswriters Association
Exeter Chiefs' Resolute Victory Over Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup
15 mins
Exeter Chiefs' Resolute Victory Over Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup
Kevin De Bruyne Inspires Manchester City's Thrilling Comeback Against Newcastle United
15 mins
Kevin De Bruyne Inspires Manchester City's Thrilling Comeback Against Newcastle United
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
48 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
55 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
57 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
1 hour
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app