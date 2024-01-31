First Metal 3D Printer to Advance On-orbit Manufacturing on ISS

The International Space Station (ISS) is set to receive its first metal 3D printer, a groundbreaking move that will substantially enhance on-orbit manufacturing capabilities. This technology, developed by an Airbus-led team, will empower astronauts to fabricate metal objects like spare parts and tools, thereby boosting their autonomy during space missions.

Revolutionizing Space Manufacturing

The compact yet robust printer operates by melting metal alloys with high-powered lasers at temperatures exceeding 1,200 degrees Celsius. Despite its size, it is perfectly suited for space applications. It will be stationed in the Columbus Laboratory of the ISS where it will undergo four test prints. The primary objective is to evaluate the strength and safety of the objects produced in partial gravity compared to those manufactured on Earth.

The Slow Yet Steady Development

Although the printing process is slow, taking nearly two days per item, and the finished objects have rough edges, the potential applications for this technology are vast. It is expected to be particularly beneficial as a permanent human presence on the moon and Mars becomes a reality. In these environments, the ability to repair and replace broken items could be vital.

A Step Toward a Circular Space Economy

The European Space Agency (ESA) envisions a future where metal 3D printing is part of a "circular space economy." It involves recycling materials from defunct satellites and other space debris into new structures and tools. This game-changing tool signifies an evolution from the improvisational 'hacking' methods used during historical missions like Apollo 13, presenting a more sophisticated solution for future space challenges.