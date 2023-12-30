en English
Science & Technology

Fingo: The Future of Shopping with Augmented Reality

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:06 am EST
In a world increasingly driven by technology, the retail landscape is experiencing a paradigm shift. The advent of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies in mobile applications is revolutionizing the way consumers shop. A significant figure in this transformation is Fingo, an interactive mobile application that enhances the shopping experience by allowing users to virtually try on products before making a purchase.

Revolutionizing Retail with AR and VR

AR and VR technologies are not new to the digital world; their roots go back over a decade. However, their application has been evolving, finding new strengths and unique use cases in various industries like retail, education, healthcare, among others. In the retail sector, AR has found its niche in applications like AR clothing fitting, AR mirrors, AR stores, AR clothing showcase, and AR clothing configurators. Major brands like Prada, Macy’s, Carolina Herrera, Ralph Lauren, and The GAP are investing in AR apps, creating virtual dressing rooms and try-on experiences.

Fingo: Bridging the Gap between Online and In-Store Shopping

Fingo leverages these AR technologies to provide a personalized and immersive shopping experience. The app supports a wide range of items, including clothing, accessories, and cosmetics. Users can visualize how these products would look on them, thereby reducing the likelihood of returns due to dissatisfaction. The application also integrates social features, enabling users to share their virtual try-ons with friends or on social media, and receive feedback. In essence, Fingo aims to bridge the gap between online and in-store shopping by offering a convenient and immersive way to shop from a smartphone.

The Future of Retail and E-Commerce

As the retail landscape continues to evolve, the integration of AR and VR technologies will become increasingly critical. Virtual Try-on (VTO) technology is already revolutionizing the retail landscape by providing an immersive, personalized shopping experience. E-commerce giants like Amazon have started to integrate VTO for product categories like eyewear and footwear, focusing on user experience and respecting customer choices by offering diverse try-on modes and visualizing products on consumers from all demographics and skin tones. The future of retail and e-commerce promises more innovative and groundbreaking applications of these technologies, impacting sales performance and customer experience positively.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

