Few Species Dominate Half of World's Tropical Trees, Reveals New Study

In a groundbreaking study encompassing a global scope, only 2.2 percent of tropical tree species were found to be responsible for half of all tropical trees on Earth. This research, spanning forests in Africa, Amazonia, and Southeast Asia, has been a monumental effort involving reputed institutions and eminent scientists, including the likes of Professor William Laurance from James Cook University.

The Dominance of Few Species

This research has revealed that a small number of species dominate the rich biodiversity of tropical forests. The study estimates that only 1,053 common species make up half of the Earth's 800 billion tropical trees with trunk diameters of at least 10 cm. Professor Laurance underscores the significance of understanding this dominance, as it provides scientists with key insights into the dynamics of tropical forests and their likely responses to various threats.

The Threats to Tropical Forests

The threats to these ecosystems are increasingly magnifying, with climate change being a prominent concern. Understanding the roles of these dominant species in such vulnerable ecosystems is crucial for assessing their health and resilience against environmental changes. Furthermore, the study's findings also suggest that fundamental mechanisms of tree community assembly may apply universally to all tropical forests, paving the way for newer understandings of the world's most diverse forests.

Challenges in Understanding Rare Species

While the study provides a comprehensive understanding of common species, it also highlights the existence of an estimated 40,000 rare species. These rare species are difficult to study and protect due to their scarcity, presenting unique challenges to scientists. Declan Cooper, the study's lead author from University College London, acknowledges that their findings offer a fresh perspective on monitoring tropical forests and their health.