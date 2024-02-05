Fermi Space Telescope Detects Gamma Rays and Antimatter in Thunderstorms

In a groundbreaking observation, the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope has detected extraordinary bursts of gamma rays and antimatter emanating from thunderstorms, a phenomenon typically associated with high-energy cosmic entities such as neutron stars and black holes. This discovery has shed new light on the immense power of thunderstorms, underscoring their role as some of the most potent natural particle accelerators on Earth.

Thunderstorms: Natural Particle Accelerators

Thunderstorms generate gamma rays through an organic process involving the interaction of warm, moist air with colder air, leading to the formation of water droplets and ice crystals. The ensuing collisions between these particles create static charges, culminating in a charged cloud that is similar to a battery. When the electrical charge reaches a certain intensity, lightning strikes. It is believed that this event reconfigures the cloud's electrical field, propelling electrons towards the upper part of the storm at velocities close to the speed of light.

Gamma Rays and Antimatter

As these electrons collide with air molecules, they emit terrestrial gamma-ray flashes. In some instances, they even produce antimatter, specifically electron-positron pairs. The Fermi Telescope's Gamma-ray Burst Monitor instrument is capable of detecting these flashes within a 500-mile radius directly below the spacecraft.

Observations and Limitations

Despite an estimated 1,800 thunderstorms occurring on Earth at any given moment, and around 1,000 terrestrial gamma-ray flashes daily, Fermi has captured roughly 5,000 such flashes over a decade. This discrepancy is due to the limitations of Fermi's orbit, which excludes the U.S. and Europe. Furthermore, a map showcasing these flashes from 2008 to 2018 reveals a gap over the lower part of South America, known as the South Atlantic Anomaly, where radiation impacts spacecraft. Fermi has also documented terrestrial gamma-ray flashes from individual tropical weather systems, with Tropical Storm Julio in 2014 producing four flashes within a span of 100 minutes.