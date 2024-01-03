Facebook’s New ‘Link History’ Feature: A Convenience or Privacy Concern?

In a move that has sparked further privacy concerns, Facebook has introduced a new ‘Link History’ feature. This tool, which is designed to save and organize the links users visit within the Facebook mobile app, is touted as a convenient way to never lose a track of a link. However, it has been viewed by many as another method for Facebook to amass user data.

Link History: Convenience or Surveillance?

The ‘Link History’ feature is enabled by default, thereby requiring users to proactively disable it. The tool keeps track of websites visited on the Facebook mobile browser over the last 30 days, excluding Messenger chat links. While Facebook claims that turning off the feature will stop the tracking of visited links and erase the existing link history, questions about privacy persist.

Facebook’s Data Collection Endeavors

Facebook’s business model relies heavily on collecting user information to serve personalized ads, and this feature seems to be an extension of that practice. The data collected through the ‘Link History’ feature will be used for targeted advertising. The feature is gradually being introduced and is currently exclusive to mobile users, with no specific timeline for a global rollout.

Avoiding the Tracking

Users can avoid some of the tracking by opening links using the system browser instead of the Facebook app. This new feature continues Facebook’s history of privacy concerns and its efforts to collect extensive data on its users’ online activities.