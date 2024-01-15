Facebook Ends Cross-App Messaging, Phishing Scams Plague Small Businesses

In a world where digital communication is increasingly becoming the norm, social media giant Facebook recently introduced a feature that enabled users to connect with their Instagram friends via the Facebook Messenger app, even if the Instagram app was uninstalled. This cross-app messaging capability was a boon for those who did not frequently use Instagram but wished to maintain communication with their Instagram contacts.

Linking Facebook and Instagram Accounts

This cross-app messaging feature was facilitated through the Accounts Center, accessible via either the Facebook or Instagram app. By linking Facebook and Instagram accounts, Instagram contacts were conveniently found in the Messenger app, distinctly labeled as ‘Instagram’ to differentiate them from Facebook contacts. Messages sent from Facebook Messenger to Instagram appeared as normal chats in the Instagram app but were labeled as ‘Facebook.’ However, the initial message sent to someone may have been directed to the Message Requests folder on Instagram.

End of Cross-Communication Support

However, in a surprising move, as of an update on November 18, 2023, Instagram and Facebook Messenger discontinued their cross-communication support, making it no longer possible to connect the two for messaging purposes. This shift has left many users looking for alternatives to keep their communication channels open.

Phishing Attempts Targeting Small Businesses and Creators

On a cautionary note, scammers have been found to be exploiting Facebook and Instagram, targeting small businesses and creators with sophisticated phishing attempts. Disguised as urgent warning messages from Meta’s real help teams, these scammers cite policy violations about to result in permanent page deletion and provide links that lead to fake login portals. Once the unsuspecting victims enter their credentials, scammers hijack access and potentially steal valuable data.

Recognizing and Responding to Scams

While these phishing campaigns appear authentic by spoofing verified sender details and using various contact mediums, there are subtle signs that reveal their fraudulent nature. These include vague claims of repeated violations without solid proof, unrealistic deadlines, linguistic errors, and URLs leading to different domains. Business account owners are urged to take immediate action by resetting passwords, enabling enhanced login approvals, checking for unauthorized changes, removing fraudulent items, scanning devices for malware, informing their audience, filing detailed reports to Meta, and implementing rigorous protections to secure their community channels against unlawful intrusions.