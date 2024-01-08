en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Exploring Identity and Love in Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Foe’

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:57 pm EST
Exploring Identity and Love in Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Foe’

Garth Davis’s latest venture, a psychological sci-fi thriller ‘Foe,’ adapted from Iain Reid’s novel, is taking audiences on a labyrinthine journey of identity, love, and deception. The film, led by Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan, brings to life a gripping narrative that delves into the heart of human relationships, our understanding of self, and the consequences of our relentless pursuit of scientific progress.

An Unexpected Visitor

The story begins with Junior and Hen, a seemingly ordinary couple living a quiet life on their farm. Their existence is disrupted when a stranger named Terrance arrives, bearing news that Junior has been selected for a space program, compelling him to leave Earth for two years. Terrance’s solution to prevent Hen’s loneliness during Junior’s absence? A clone of Junior to accompany her.

Lost and Found: The Real and the Replica

As the narrative unfolds, a startling revelation comes to light: the Junior we’ve been following throughout the film is, in fact, the clone. This twist adds an intriguing dynamic to the story, albeit a somewhat cliched one, but it’s the return of the real Junior that truly complicates things. He finds his wife, Hen, distraught over the clone’s fate, and to his shock, in love with his man-made replica.

A Matter of Heart and Identity

The film’s exploration of the couple’s strained relationship, the government’s peculiar solution to Hen’s loneliness, and the emotional turmoil they undergo drives home a poignant commentary on identity, love, and the ethics of cloning. Foe, while criticised for certain plot choices, offers a compelling look at the complex emotional landscapes navigated by its characters when faced with their own reflections.

In the end, Hen, choosing her own path, decides to leave the farm to follow her dreams, leaving both Juniors behind. The real Junior, grappling with loneliness, decides to get a clone of Hen for himself, leaving viewers to ponder the cyclical nature of his decisions and the implications of this new-age solution to human loneliness.

0
Science & Technology
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
2 mins ago
Vultures' Flight Skills: A Study in Early and Acquired Experiences
In an era where species’ survival is increasingly relying on their ability to adapt and learn, a groundbreaking study conducted by researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev brings forward some enlightening revelations. The research provides an in-depth exploration of the Egyptian vultures’ (Neophron percnopterus) flight skills development during migration, a critical juncture for these
Vultures' Flight Skills: A Study in Early and Acquired Experiences
OPPO's Find X7 Series: Ushering in a New Era of Smartphone Photography
23 mins ago
OPPO's Find X7 Series: Ushering in a New Era of Smartphone Photography
US Reignites Lunar Exploration with First Lander Launch in 50 Years
23 mins ago
US Reignites Lunar Exploration with First Lander Launch in 50 Years
Record-Breaking Sargassum Detected in Central Atlantic
7 mins ago
Record-Breaking Sargassum Detected in Central Atlantic
Bottled Water Contains Quarter Million Nanoplastics per Liter, Study Reveals
10 mins ago
Bottled Water Contains Quarter Million Nanoplastics per Liter, Study Reveals
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
10 mins ago
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
Latest Headlines
World News
A Wave of Change: Recent Management and Roster Shifts in Professional Sports
39 seconds
A Wave of Change: Recent Management and Roster Shifts in Professional Sports
Osvaldo Alonso: The End of an MLS Era
1 min
Osvaldo Alonso: The End of an MLS Era
Latest Rankings Unveil Top Teams in Ohio Girls High School Basketball
1 min
Latest Rankings Unveil Top Teams in Ohio Girls High School Basketball
Tammy Slaton of '1000-Lb Sisters' Addresses Cruel Social Media Criticism
1 min
Tammy Slaton of '1000-Lb Sisters' Addresses Cruel Social Media Criticism
Congressional Budget Agreement: Averting a Shutdown and Upholding National Priorities
2 mins
Congressional Budget Agreement: Averting a Shutdown and Upholding National Priorities
Nebraska Football Legend Frank Solich and Former Marshall Player Randy Moss Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
3 mins
Nebraska Football Legend Frank Solich and Former Marshall Player Randy Moss Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated
4 mins
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia
5 mins
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia
Biden Targets Black Voters in South Carolina, Condemns White Supremacy
5 mins
Biden Targets Black Voters in South Carolina, Condemns White Supremacy
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
13 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app