Exploring Consciousness at Dallas Conference on Science and Faith

The Dallas Conference on Science and Faith is set to cast a spotlight on the 'Uniqueness of the Human Mind' on February 17. An exploration into the mystery of consciousness that refutes materialism and underpins theistic belief is on the agenda. The attendees will have the chance to delve into the enigmatic and indescribable nature of consciousness, a topic that stands as the most intimate aspect of the human experience, yet is often the hardest to articulate.

Advertisment

Challenging The Rationality of Materialism

The speaker, Sean Mixon, a Dual Credit Adjunct Professor of Philosophy at Dallas College and a graduate student in theology at Dallas Theological Seminary, is set to challenge the rationality of materialism. How does consciousness, an entity so intrinsic to our existence yet so elusive to our understanding, fit into a worldview that reduces everything to matter?

Consciousness: The Theistic Perspective

Advertisment

Mixon is also known for his Youtube channel, Thought Decoder with Sean Mixon, where he promotes critical thinking. In the upcoming conference, he is expected to argue that the enigmatic nature of consciousness bolsters the argument for a theistic belief system. In a world that can't be fully explained by physical phenomena, the existence of an immaterial mind opens up the possibility of a spiritual reality.

Fostering Deeper Understanding

Hosted at the T. Boone Pickens Biomedical Building, the talk aims to provide attendees with a deeper understanding of consciousness, its implications on materialism, and its support for theism. A blend of science, philosophy, and theology, the talk promises to engage and enlighten the audience.