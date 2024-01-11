Experiences, Not Genes, Shape Character Traits in Red Knots: Study

Researchers have unearthed a riveting revelation about red knots, migratory shorebirds, and their character development. According to a study led by Selin Ersoy and published in the Journal Animal Behaviour, these birds’ character traits are largely influenced by experiences during their first year of life in the Wadden Sea, challenging the long-held belief of inherent traits at birth.

Automated Measurements Uncover Bird Behaviour

The research team, which included behavioural ecologist Allert Bijleveld of NIOZ, leveraged automated measurements to assess the character of red knots. The birds were observed in a controlled setting where their movements were meticulously tracked, recorded, and analyzed by a sophisticated computer algorithm to identify their character type.

Interestingly, the study discovered that exploratory red knots tend to cover more distance, constantly moving around in search of better, easily digestible food such as shrimp and thin-shelled bivalves. However, these types of food are more challenging to locate. On the other hand, more inactive birds exhibited a preference for abundant but harder to digest prey, such as shellfish with little meat.

Initial Experiences Shape Character and Food Choices

Ersoy’s team concluded that the initial experiences in the Wadden Sea, after the birds arrive from their Arctic tundra breeding grounds, play a pivotal role in shaping their character and food choices. Older birds exhibit consistent characters and food preferences while younger birds are more variable in both aspects. This suggests a period of experimentation with different prey, including seaweed.

Adaptability: A Survival Strategy?

Bijleveld notes that this adaptability in young birds is advantageous in a changing environment. It poses questions about the evolutionary benefits of flexibility versus specialization. The researchers’ findings challenge conventional wisdom and offer a fresh perspective on the interplay between nature and nurture in shaping character traits, not only in red knots but potentially in other species as well. This groundbreaking study highlights the importance of early life experiences and environmental factors in shaping an individual’s character, opening up new avenues for understanding animal behaviour and its implications on human psychology.