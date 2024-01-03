en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Exoplanet Atmospheres: The New Frontier in the Search for Alien Intelligence

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
Exoplanet Atmospheres: The New Frontier in the Search for Alien Intelligence

Scientists are now focusing their search for extraterrestrial life on the chemical makeup of exoplanet atmospheres. Recent proposals from researchers at MIT and the University of Birmingham suggest observing carbon dioxide levels on these distant planets. A low carbon dioxide concentration could hint at the presence of vast oceans, potentially harboring alien life. The discovery of phosphorus in new regions of the galaxy also holds promise for life’s existence.

Deciphering the Oxygen Bottleneck

Adam Frank and Amedeo Balbi propose another method in this quest for alien intelligence: looking for exoplanets with atmospheric oxygen levels exceeding 18%. This level, they argue, is crucial for the emergence of fire, a prerequisite for the development of advanced technology. This critical point, referred to as the “oxygen bottleneck,” separates planets that merely sustain life from those potentially harboring technologically advanced civilizations.

Frank and Balbi emphasize that future searches for non-human intelligence should prioritize planets with sufficient atmospheric oxygen. The existence of advanced technology, or “technosignatures,” could be indicated by such levels.

Technosignatures and the Search for Alien Life

The researchers’ findings, published in Nature Astronomy, stress caution when interpreting potential technosignatures. The study underscores the importance of atmospheric oxygen in the development of advanced technology on faraway planets. Planets with significant oxygen concentrations could foster advanced technospheres, leading to detectable technosignatures.

Resolving Fermi’s Paradox

These insights contribute to the ongoing discussion around Fermi’s Paradox, which questions the apparent contradiction between the high probability of extraterrestrial life and humanity’s lack of contact with such civilizations. The paradox presents two possibilities: either extraterrestrial civilizations are exceedingly rare or non-existent, or they’re actively avoiding contact. This latter hypothesis, known as the Zoo Hypothesis, proposes that advanced civilizations have the technological capability to remain undetected if they choose.

As researchers continue to explore the cosmos and unravel its mysteries, our understanding of life beyond Earth evolves. The systematic study of exoplanet atmospheres and the search for technosignatures mark significant strides in this quest for knowledge. Future discoveries may well reshape our perception of the universe and our place within it.

0
Science & Technology
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Quadrantid Meteor Shower to Peak in Early 2024: A Spectacle for Stargazers

By Rizwan Shah

Eric Anderson's Innovative Ocean Simulation in Unreal Engine 5 Transforms Digital Artistry

By Salman Khan

Study Reveals Disturbing Correlation Between Hydroxychloroquine Use and Increased Mortality in COVID-19

By Momen Zellmi

Alvotech's Proposed Biosimilar to Eylea Shows Promise in Clinical Study

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Horizon Europe's Proposal Check Event: A Unique Opportunity for Applic ...
@Education · 18 mins
Horizon Europe's Proposal Check Event: A Unique Opportunity for Applic ...
heart comment 0
Alvotech’s AVT06 Shows Promise in Clinical Study, Poised to Offer Effective Alternative to Eylea

By Muhammad Jawad

Alvotech's AVT06 Shows Promise in Clinical Study, Poised to Offer Effective Alternative to Eylea
SpliceBio Welcomes New Chief Medical Officer to Advance Genetic Therapy

By Mahnoor Jehangir

SpliceBio Welcomes New Chief Medical Officer to Advance Genetic Therapy
A Year of Triumphs and Trials: Space Exploration in Review

By Dil Bar Irshad

A Year of Triumphs and Trials: Space Exploration in Review
Unveiling the Complex Relationship Between Atopic Dermatitis and Psychiatric Disorders

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling the Complex Relationship Between Atopic Dermatitis and Psychiatric Disorders
Latest Headlines
World News
Red Wolves to Host Eagles in Crucial Sun Belt Conference Matchup
17 seconds
Red Wolves to Host Eagles in Crucial Sun Belt Conference Matchup
SportsShoes.com Strikes Global Partnership with Parkrun, Bolstering Retail Experience
50 seconds
SportsShoes.com Strikes Global Partnership with Parkrun, Bolstering Retail Experience
Storm Henk: A Tempest Unleashed, UK Grapples with Widespread Disruptions
50 seconds
Storm Henk: A Tempest Unleashed, UK Grapples with Widespread Disruptions
Lipscomb Bisons vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels: A Face-off in the ASUN Basketball Match
58 seconds
Lipscomb Bisons vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels: A Face-off in the ASUN Basketball Match
Odisha to Host First Ever Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani; Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Elections
1 min
Odisha to Host First Ever Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani; Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Elections
Chicago State Cougars vs Oklahoma State Cowboys: A Duel of Contrasting Styles
1 min
Chicago State Cougars vs Oklahoma State Cowboys: A Duel of Contrasting Styles
Malaysia's Health Minister Targeted by Facebook Impersonator: A Sign of Digital Deception
1 min
Malaysia's Health Minister Targeted by Facebook Impersonator: A Sign of Digital Deception
Dr McKenna Cup Kickoff: Donegal Versus Armagh in Pre-Season Showdown
2 mins
Dr McKenna Cup Kickoff: Donegal Versus Armagh in Pre-Season Showdown
Milwaukee Panthers vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies: A Horizon League Showdown
2 mins
Milwaukee Panthers vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies: A Horizon League Showdown
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
53 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
57 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app