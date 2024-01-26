European Space Agency's EnVision Mission to Venus Gets Official Nod

The European Space Agency (ESA) has officially given the green light to EnVision, its upcoming mission to Venus, marking the conclusion of the project's study phase. The primary objective of EnVision is to conduct a comprehensive study of Venus, from its deep core to its outer atmosphere, to uncover new revelations about the planet's history, geology, and climate.

Preparing for the Journey

The selection of the European industrial contractor responsible for designing and building the spacecraft is slated for later this year. Following this, the construction of the spacecraft will commence, with the launch on an Ariane 6 rocket expected in 2031.

Unraveling Venus's Mysteries

EnVision's ambitious objectives involve delving into various aspects of Venus's geology, including its volcanic activity, plate tectonics, and asteroid impacts. The mission will also study the planet's internal structure and weather patterns. This holistic approach to studying Venus as a system is unprecedented and will leverage a wide array of scientific instruments, such as radars and spectrometers, to probe beneath the surface and analyze the atmosphere.

Joining the Fleet

EnVision will join ESA's fleet of solar system explorers and contribute to the Cosmic Vision 2015-2025 program. This mission follows ESA's Venus Express mission and is expected to collaborate closely with NASA's upcoming DAVINCI and VERITAS missions. This collaboration aims to provide a comprehensive study of Venus, bringing us closer to understanding the intricacies of our neighboring planet.