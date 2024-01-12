en English
Europe

European Space Agency Contemplates SpaceX Falcon 9 for Sentinel-1C Launch

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
In a groundbreaking move, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Commission are reportedly contemplating the use of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket for the launch of the Sentinel-1C satellite, a cornerstone of the Copernicus Earth observation program. This potential shift from the Vega C rocket underscores the urgency to avoid additional delays, especially considering the uncertainties surrounding Vega C’s return to flight.

Why the Falcon 9 Rocket?

The Sentinel-1C satellite, equipped with advanced synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology, is a critical asset for various users. Its deployment has become increasingly urgent following the loss of its predecessor, Sentinel-1B. The Falcon 9 rocket, renowned for its proven track record in the space industry, emerges as a viable alternative to facilitate an earlier launch and thereby ensure the uninterrupted delivery of vital SAR data.

ESA’s Growing Reliance on SpaceX

This consideration is indicative of a broader pattern of collaboration between the European space entities and SpaceX. Several other pivotal missions, including EarthCARE, Hera, and Galileo, are reportedly scheduled to be launched with Falcon 9 rockets within the year. The potential shift to Falcon 9 for Sentinel-1C reinforces the strategic flexibility of European space efforts, highlighting their commitment to ensuring timely mission launches despite the challenges encountered with other launch vehicles.

Looking Ahead: Europe’s Access to Space

Speaking on the matter, ESA’s director general, Josef Aschbacher, expressed optimism about the future of Europe’s space endeavors. He pointed out the upcoming debut of Ariane 6 and the anticipated return of Vega C to flight later this year. The potential switch to Falcon 9 for Sentinel-1C, coupled with these forthcoming milestones, point towards a significant improvement in Europe’s access to space in the near future.

Europe Science & Technology
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

