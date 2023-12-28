en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

European Research Centre Achieves Breakthrough in Hydrogen Transportation

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:48 am EST
European Research Centre Achieves Breakthrough in Hydrogen Transportation

The European Research Centre has marked a significant milestone in the world of clean energy, with the successful testing of Man Industries (India)’s pipes for the safe and efficient transportation of hydrogen. This breakthrough addresses one of the most significant challenges in the hydrogen economy – the safe and efficient distribution of hydrogen from production sites to points of use. The innovative Man Ind pipes have proven to handle high pressures of hydrogen, a crucial factor for hydrogen transportation networks.

Man Industries’ Stock Surges

The response to this development was immediate, with the share price of Man Industries (India) surging by 7%. The company also enjoyed an 867% jump in net profit during the quarter ended September 2023, further bolstered by securing orders worth around Rs 400 crore in October.

Renewable Hydrogen: The Future of Clean Energy

Renewable hydrogen is produced by electrolysis of water using renewable electrical energy, such as solar or wind power. It offers numerous benefits, such as reducing emissions, decarbonizing key sectors, contributing to national energy security, and promoting industrial development. Countries like Spain are looking to capitalize on this, positioning themselves to produce renewable hydrogen on a large scale. Companies like Enagás are driving the integration of renewable hydrogen in Europe, committed to carbon neutrality and energy transition.

Improving Hydrogen Infrastructure and Public Transportation

Other studies are also exploring ways to improve hydrogen infrastructure. One such study proposes a hybrid metrology evaluation system to cross-validate hydrogen refueling stations, combining experimental measurements with computational models. The aim is to ensure the precision, accuracy, and reliability of these stations and mitigate explosion risks. Another study explores the economic viability of hydrogen fuel cell electric buses for sustainable public transportation, indicating that while diesel buses are currently the most economical option, alternatives such as steam methane reforming with carbon capture could be cost-effective in the future.

This breakthrough in hydrogen transportation technology by the European Research Centre and Man Industries, coupled with the global commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, is paving the way for a more sustainable future. As the world continues to strive for cleaner energy solutions, the development of a robust hydrogen transport infrastructure becomes increasingly essential.

0
logo

Join the revolution today with our BNN App.

appstore googleplay
Learn more arrow
Energy Environmental Science Science & Technology
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Boniface Zulu Advocates for Hydroelectric Power from Northern Water Bodies

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fuel Price Reduction in 2024: A Possibility Amid Crude Oil Volatility and Red Sea Crisis

By Rafia Tasleem

Angola Exits OPEC: A Strategic Power Move in the Global Oil Landscape

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Botswana Government Doubles Solar Energy Project Capacity to 120MW

By Rafia Tasleem

Gasoline Demand Still High: The Mirage of Electric Vehicle Dominance ...
@Automotive · 2 hours
Gasoline Demand Still High: The Mirage of Electric Vehicle Dominance ...
heart comment 0
Escalating Middle East Tensions Drive Up Natural Gas Prices in Western Europe

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Escalating Middle East Tensions Drive Up Natural Gas Prices in Western Europe
Suzlon Energy Secures New Order, Reinforcing its Position in Renewable Energy Sector

By Rafia Tasleem

Suzlon Energy Secures New Order, Reinforcing its Position in Renewable Energy Sector
Boniface Zulu Advocates for Hydroelectric Power from Northern Water Bodies

By Ebenezer Mensah

Boniface Zulu Advocates for Hydroelectric Power from Northern Water Bodies
Samoa Government Invites Tenders for On-shore Fuel Facilities Management

By Olalekan Adigun

Samoa Government Invites Tenders for On-shore Fuel Facilities Management
Latest Headlines
World News
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
22 seconds
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
Arizona Coyotes Score Dramatic Overtime Victory Over Colorado Avalanche
26 seconds
Arizona Coyotes Score Dramatic Overtime Victory Over Colorado Avalanche
China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown
38 seconds
China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown
The Debate Over WHO Growth Standards in India: A Closer Look
59 seconds
The Debate Over WHO Growth Standards in India: A Closer Look
Shashi Tharoor Hints at Possible Retirement after 2024 Elections
1 min
Shashi Tharoor Hints at Possible Retirement after 2024 Elections
Tamil Nadu Mourns the Loss of 'Captain' Vijayakanth: A Tribute to His Legacy
2 mins
Tamil Nadu Mourns the Loss of 'Captain' Vijayakanth: A Tribute to His Legacy
Guardian’s Men's Test XI of the Year: Khawaja, Sharma, Williamson Shine
3 mins
Guardian’s Men's Test XI of the Year: Khawaja, Sharma, Williamson Shine
Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention
4 mins
Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
5 mins
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
3 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app