The European Environment Agency (EEA) has entrusted a consortium, led by GAF AG and including GeoVille, e-GEOS, and Telespazio Ibérica, with the responsibility of producing updates for the CLC+ Backbone Raster Product for the years 2023 and 2025. This product is a significant component of the Copernicus Land Monitoring Service (CLMS) and contributes high-resolution land cover classification obtained from Sentinel-2 satellite data for EEA38 countries.
Continuation of Bi-Yearly Updates
The upcoming updates will extend the bi-yearly cycle that began with previous productions for 2018 and 2021. They will offer users comprehensive land cover information, which will prove instrumental in environmental monitoring, land use planning, assessments related to climate change, and emergency management. The 2023 update production commences in January 2024 and is expected to culminate in the fourth quarter of the same year, succeeded by the 2025 update in 2026.
CLC+ Backbone, a Vital Tool for Environmental Policies
The CLC+ Backbone plays a pivotal role in enforcing regulatory measures on greenhouse gas emissions and removals for land use sectors. It supports a myriad of European environmental policies, notably including the Green Deal. The consortium has a wealth of experience in operational land cover mapping and cloud processing, and they utilize machine learning to enhance production efficiency.
GAF AG's Role and Expertise
GAF AG, a Munich-based company within the e-GEOS/Telespazio group, has a rich history in remote sensing, geoinformation service provision, and active participation in the EU/ESA Copernicus program. The company's expertise and long-standing reputation will undoubtedly be a valuable asset in the successful execution of the project.