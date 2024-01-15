European Commission Reports Highlight Research Needs for Green, Digital Future Amid Fiscal Concerns

The European Commission has unveiled two seminal reports underscoring pressing research lacunae in the human and social sciences, beckoning a more informed transition towards a just, green, and digital future for Europe. The reports, titled “R&I for a Fair Digital Transition” and “R&I for a Fair Green Transition“, owe their existence to the concerted efforts of the European Alliance for Social Sciences and Humanities.

Unveiling the Green and Digital Transitions

These reports serve as a critical examination of myriad research projects under the aegis of the Horizon 2020 program, while also encompassing an academic literature review spanning 2017 to 2021. The Fair Green Transition report outlines specific areas that are in dire need of further research. These areas include the examination of human and social impacts of the green transition, the need for regulatory and educational reforms, and the onus of preparing the youth for the impending challenges of the job market.

Contributions from experts have also been incorporated into the report, thus shedding light on additional research themes that have been neglected in terms of project funding or academic attention.

Navigating the Digital Future

On the flip side, the Fair Digital Transition report zeroes in on the existing body of research pertinent to the formulation of well-informed, evidence-based science policy investments, thereby facilitating Europe’s digital transition. These reports are instrumental in molding the future trajectory of Europe’s policy and investment decisions amidst a rapidly evolving environmental and technological landscape.

Europe’s Fiscal Climate: A Perspective

In a parallel development, Philippe Lamberts, co-president of the Greens, expressed grave concerns about the potential ramifications of new debt rules for EU countries on the future of the European Union. Lamberts articulated fears about the harmful and impractical nature of the new rules, predicting they could usher in renewed austerity, empowerment of far-right populism, and inadequate military spending, thereby potentially tipping the scales in favor of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

Lamberts underscored the necessity for ramped-up military spending and public investments for the green transition, hinting at the possibility of higher public debt levels. However, despite opposition from the Greens and Left groups, a coalition of Social Democrats, Liberals, and Conservatives in the European Parliament’s economic committee gave the green light to a draft opinion on the EU’s fiscal rules reform.

Lamberts disclosed his intention to throw a spanner in the works of the negotiation process and pursue a grand bargain on public finances post the EU elections in June. He also drew attention to the potential shift in budget rules post-election, especially in light of events such as Ukraine’s loss, Trump’s re-election, and major climate catastrophes.