Europe

European Ash Trees Threatened by Disease and Pests: Exploring Alternatives and Indigenous Influence on Plant Biogeography

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:28 am EST
European Ash Trees Threatened by Disease and Pests: Exploring Alternatives and Indigenous Influence on Plant Biogeography

Across Europe, the common ash tree (Fraxinus excelsior L.) is teetering on the brink of a severe decline, tormented by ash dieback—a disease triggered by the Hymenoscyphus fraxineus fungus—and the invasive emerald ash borer (Agrilus planipennis), a beetle spreading its reign of destruction across the continent. This situation has propelled an urgent quest to find alternative tree species capable of stepping in for the roles played by the common ash in European ecosystems.

Impact of Ash Dieback and Emerald Ash Borer

The impact of ash dieback and the burgeoning threat of the emerald ash borer could be devastating. Besides being an essential part of biodiversity, the common ash also contributes significantly to timber production. However, no single native species or combination of species seem capable of completely replacing the common ash and its multifaceted contributions.

Non-native Ash Species: A Potential Solution?

With native options falling short, forest managers have turned their gaze towards non-native ash species that exhibit resistance to both H. fraxineus and A. planipennis. Out of the 43 ash species examined, a handful, including Fraxinus mandshurica and Fraxinus platypoda, have shown promise due to their ecological compatibility and resistance to the threats. Nevertheless, the adaptability, potential invasiveness, and risks of hybridization with native ash species of these non-native trees remain under-explored.

Conservation and Breeding of H. fraxineus-tolerant Common Ash

Given the uncertainties surrounding the non-native species, the current recommendation leans towards prioritizing the conservation and breeding of H. fraxineus-tolerant common ash populations, along with natural regeneration of other native trees. The urgent need for controlled experimental plantations to evaluate the suitability of non-native ash species for European forests comes into sharp focus, marking a crucial step before contemplating their widespread use.

In a parallel narrative, the influence of Indigenous Peoples of Australia on the biogeography of non-crop plant species, specifically the Bunya Pine, is explored. Ethnohistorical data reveals the Indigenous Peoples’ use of Bunya Pine, and its genomic patterns indicate long-term isolation within the Australian Wet Tropics and substantial gene flow within southeast Queensland.

The study implies that pre-colonial translocation of SEQ Bunya Pine was limited by kinship-based custodial rights and amplified when Indigenous Peoples were displaced by European settlers. This offers a fresh perspective on the debate around whether Indigenous Peoples practiced nascent forms of agriculture prior to European colonization.

author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

