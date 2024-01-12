en English
Science & Technology

Europa’s Ocean: A Potential Cradle of Life?

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:11 pm EST
Europa’s Ocean: A Potential Cradle of Life?

Recent research by D. G. Lemasquerier and team presents a compelling argument for the existence of life-supporting conditions in an unlikely place – Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons. Buried beneath its icy surface, a deep, salty ocean lies, believed to be in direct contact with the mantle rocks of the moon. The intricate interplay between rock, water, and ice creates a potential energy source that could theoretically support life. The study, featured in the journal AGU Advances, delves into the influence of mantle heating on ocean circulation and the crust thickness of the icy surface.

Unveiling the Heat Sources of Europa

The study identifies two primary heat sources: radiogenic heating, a result of radioactive decay within the mantle, and tidal heating, a consequence of Europa’s deformation under the gravitational pull of Jupiter. The effects of these two heat sources on the icy moon’s crust are notably different. Tidal heating, if it is the predominant source, could potentially thin the ice at the poles of Europa. Radiogenic heat, on the other hand, is expected to have a less drastic impact on ice thickness.

The 2024 Europa Clipper Mission

The forthcoming 2024 Europa Clipper mission is set to explore these findings further and shed new light on the dynamics of Europa’s mantle heating, ocean circulation, and ice crust thickness. The study underlines the significance of understanding these factors in assessing Europa’s potential for life. The mission will offer an unprecedented opportunity to learn more about these dynamics and test the study’s predictions.

Implications for Life Beyond Earth

The research on Europa offers a tantalizing glimpse into the potential for life beyond our home planet. It broadens the scope of potential habitats in our solar system, suggesting that life could thrive in extremely salty waters. As part of NASA’s Astrobiology Program, an ongoing collaboration focuses on how changes in salinity might affect life in aquatic habitats, predicting that life could exist at levels as low as 0.54 water activity.

In conclusion, the findings from the study deepen our understanding of the interplay between the icy surface, the underlying ocean, and the mantle heating of Europa. As we anticipate the 2024 Europa Clipper mission, the fascinating potential of Europa’s ocean life continues to unfold, challenging our perceptions of life and its possible existence beyond Earth.

Science & Technology
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

