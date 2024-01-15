EU Fails to Fully Leverage Space Programme Potential, Says ECA Report

In a special report released by the European Court of Auditors (ECA), it is revealed that despite an investment of approximately 18 billion euros, the European Union has failed to fully harness the potential of its space programmes. The EU's significant space endeavours, notably the Galileo and Copernicus programmes, while providing noteworthy services and data, suffer from the absence of an all-encompassing strategy and targeted actions to enhance benefits for its citizens and economy.

Where the Strategy Falls Short

Notably, the ECA criticizes the European Commission's 2016 strategy for its lack of clarity in defining the benefits, targets, and timeframes for the space programmes. Mihails Kozlovs, the ECA member responsible for the report, underlines that while the EU has positioned itself as a global contender in space-based services, it lacks the necessary approach to bolster the uptake of these services.

Galileo and Copernicus: Potential Yet to be Exploited

The report observes that Galileo's features are not yet fully accessible due to delays. Similarly, despite improvements, Copernicus data remains largely inaccessible to those beyond the realm of experts and scientists. This represents a significant missed opportunity for the wider application and utility of these services.

Need for Robust Regulatory Measures

The ECA emphasizes the need for more effective regulatory measures to encourage the usage of space services. The existing regulations, they argue, do not adequately promote EU space programmes and often lack completeness in areas such as road transport, logistics, autonomous cars, and drones. The auditors express hope that their findings will trigger a fresh series of actions enabling the EU to fully capitalize on its space assets.

