Science & Technology

EU Collaboration FIT4NANO Reviews the Impact and Future of Focused Ion Beam Technology

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
EU Collaboration FIT4NANO Reviews the Impact and Future of Focused Ion Beam Technology

In a comprehensive report from the EU collaboration FIT4NANO, the wide-ranging applications of focused ion beam (FIB) technology have been reviewed and a roadmap for future advancements in the field has been laid out. FIB technology, with its ability to perform precision analysis and material modification with nanometer accuracy, serves a wide spectrum of applications across various industries including microelectronics, life sciences, and archaeology.

From Semiconductors to Life Sciences

Originally used in the semiconductor industry, FIB technology has evolved to feature various ion types and is now instrumental in sample preparation for high-resolution imaging in electron microscopes. In the realm of life sciences, it is used for analyzing microorganisms and viruses through tomography.

Revolutionizing Industrial Applications

The report emphasizes the versatility and unique range of FIB applications in both research and industrial settings. The publication also reflects on historical works from the 1960s and 1970s, recognizing their advanced insights and contributions to the field.

Future Developments and Prospects

ETH Zurich researchers are developing a new method to remove CO2 from the atmosphere using FIB technology. The process involves molecules that become acidic when exposed to light, allowing for the capture and release of CO2 from the air. The researchers use photoacids in a liquid to capture CO2 when irradiated with light, and then release the CO2 by switching off the light. This energy-efficient process potentially works with sunlight alone, promising a significant development in FIB technology for carbon capture.

The article also discusses the growing interest in advancing microfluidic devices for manipulating fluids within micrometer-scale channels. The design of master benchmarks 1–5 is considered, focusing on critical parameters such as rib width, height, and the relative width-to-height ratio. Vat photopolymerization was employed for the fabrication of benchmarks 1–5, while replicas of benchmarks 4 and 5 were generated through polydimethylsiloxane casting. The results indicate that the combination of vat photopolymerization followed by replication is well suited for achieving a minimum rib size of 25 μm in width and an aspect ratio of 1:12 for the master benchmark.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

