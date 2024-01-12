ETH Zurich Innovates with Light-Based Carbon Capture

Scientists at ETH Zurich have ushered in a new era in the fight against climate change with an innovative method for carbon capture that harnesses the power of light. This groundbreaking approach, involving photoacids that change the acidity of a liquid solution to capture and release CO2, could potentially slash the energy requirements currently associated with carbon capture technologies.

A Light-Driven Solution

The process is remarkably straightforward. When the solution containing photoacids is in the dark, it morphs into an alkaline state, forming carbonates from the CO2 in the air. Upon exposure to light, however, the solution turns acidic and the carbonates revert back to CO2. This CO2 can then be collected, effectively eliminating it from the atmosphere. The initial tests, however, revealed a stumbling block: photoacids were unstable in water.

Overcoming Challenges

The research team, led by professor Maria Lukatskaya and doctoral student Anna de Vries, tackled this issue head-on by using a mixture of water and an organic solvent. This clever workaround extended the stability of the photoacids to nearly a month, opening the door to practical applications of the method.

The Future of Carbon Capture

Not only did the researchers demonstrate the viability of their method, but they also highlighted its superior energy efficiency compared to current technologies. The light-driven process does not require heating or cooling and can switch between capture and release modes in a snap. The findings, published in the high-impact journal Chemistry of Materials, mark a significant leap forward in carbon capture technology. The team is now focused on further increasing the stability of photoacid molecules and optimizing the process for maximum efficiency.

As our planet grapples with the escalating threat of climate change, this light-based carbon capture technology from ETH Zurich could provide a powerful tool in our environmental arsenal. By turning to the sun, we may find the key to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and securing a sustainable future.