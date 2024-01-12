en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

ETH Zurich Innovates with Light-Based Carbon Capture

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:26 am EST
ETH Zurich Innovates with Light-Based Carbon Capture

Scientists at ETH Zurich have ushered in a new era in the fight against climate change with an innovative method for carbon capture that harnesses the power of light. This groundbreaking approach, involving photoacids that change the acidity of a liquid solution to capture and release CO2, could potentially slash the energy requirements currently associated with carbon capture technologies.

A Light-Driven Solution

The process is remarkably straightforward. When the solution containing photoacids is in the dark, it morphs into an alkaline state, forming carbonates from the CO2 in the air. Upon exposure to light, however, the solution turns acidic and the carbonates revert back to CO2. This CO2 can then be collected, effectively eliminating it from the atmosphere. The initial tests, however, revealed a stumbling block: photoacids were unstable in water.

Overcoming Challenges

The research team, led by professor Maria Lukatskaya and doctoral student Anna de Vries, tackled this issue head-on by using a mixture of water and an organic solvent. This clever workaround extended the stability of the photoacids to nearly a month, opening the door to practical applications of the method.

The Future of Carbon Capture

Not only did the researchers demonstrate the viability of their method, but they also highlighted its superior energy efficiency compared to current technologies. The light-driven process does not require heating or cooling and can switch between capture and release modes in a snap. The findings, published in the high-impact journal Chemistry of Materials, mark a significant leap forward in carbon capture technology. The team is now focused on further increasing the stability of photoacid molecules and optimizing the process for maximum efficiency.

As our planet grapples with the escalating threat of climate change, this light-based carbon capture technology from ETH Zurich could provide a powerful tool in our environmental arsenal. By turning to the sun, we may find the key to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and securing a sustainable future.

0
Energy Science & Technology
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
31 seconds ago
Natural Hydrogen Discovery in France Could Reshape Global Energy Landscape
In the eastern region of Lorraine, France, a discovery of profound significance has been made that could potentially revolutionize the global energy landscape. Scientists have unearthed substantial deposits of natural hydrogen, also known as ‘white hydrogen’. This naturally occurring and clean energy source is created within the Earth’s crust and holds the potential to replace
Natural Hydrogen Discovery in France Could Reshape Global Energy Landscape
Storm Leaves over 28,000 Arkansas Residents Without Power
1 hour ago
Storm Leaves over 28,000 Arkansas Residents Without Power
ERC Advocates for Consumer-Focused Amendments to Philippines' Power Industry Act
1 hour ago
ERC Advocates for Consumer-Focused Amendments to Philippines' Power Industry Act
Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels Ignite Oil Prices and Shake Global Trade
28 mins ago
Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels Ignite Oil Prices and Shake Global Trade
Malahat First Nation and Energy Plug Technologies Join Hands to Boost Green Energy Transition
49 mins ago
Malahat First Nation and Energy Plug Technologies Join Hands to Boost Green Energy Transition
Astronergy and CHINT Group Reaffirm Their Commitment to Green Energy Development
53 mins ago
Astronergy and CHINT Group Reaffirm Their Commitment to Green Energy Development
Latest Headlines
World News
Mass Protests in Poland Over Government's Media Policies
1 min
Mass Protests in Poland Over Government's Media Policies
Molly Sims Reveals Sneaky Encounter with Taylor Swift and Shares Modeling Career Struggles
1 min
Molly Sims Reveals Sneaky Encounter with Taylor Swift and Shares Modeling Career Struggles
David Warner's Spectacular Helicopter Entrance Overshadowed by Subdued Performance at BBL Match
1 min
David Warner's Spectacular Helicopter Entrance Overshadowed by Subdued Performance at BBL Match
India's Coach Stimac Anticipates 'Storm' in Asian Cup Opener Against Australia
2 mins
India's Coach Stimac Anticipates 'Storm' in Asian Cup Opener Against Australia
Heightened Tensions in Gulf of Oman as Iran Seizes Foreign Oil Tanker
2 mins
Heightened Tensions in Gulf of Oman as Iran Seizes Foreign Oil Tanker
Father-Son Duo Unearth World's Rarest Soccer Card
3 mins
Father-Son Duo Unearth World's Rarest Soccer Card
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey Refuses Apology in ITV Interview on Post Office Scandal
3 mins
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey Refuses Apology in ITV Interview on Post Office Scandal
AI Unveils Potential Biomarkers in Major Depressive Disorder Treatment
3 mins
AI Unveils Potential Biomarkers in Major Depressive Disorder Treatment
Trump Defies Court in Dramatic End to Civil Fraud Trial
3 mins
Trump Defies Court in Dramatic End to Civil Fraud Trial
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
1 hour
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
5 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app