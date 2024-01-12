en English
ETH Zurich Advances Novel Sunlight-Powered Carbon Capture Method

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:11 am EST
Researchers at ETH Zurich have made significant strides towards a more energy-efficient method of carbon capture, leveraging the power of sunlight to remove CO2 from the atmosphere. The innovative method, led by Professor Maria Lukatskaya, exploits photoacids—molecules that become acidic when exposed to light. This property enables a cyclic process of capture and release of CO2 without the need for high energy inputs such as heating or cooling.

Light-Driven Carbon Capture

The new process harnesses the reversible chemical reaction between CO2 and carbonates in liquids of varying acidity. In the absence of light, an alkaline liquid captures CO2 from the air, converting it into carbonates. When exposed to light, the liquid turns acidic due to the photoacids, causing the carbonates to revert back to CO2 gas. This gas can then be collected and stored, marking a significant improvement over temperature-driven systems. The system operates potentially with sunlight alone, making it faster and more energy-efficient.

Overcoming the Challenge of Instability

Initial experiments revealed a significant challenge: the photoacids were unstable in water, decomposing after just a day. This instability presented a substantial hurdle to the practical application of the technology. However, the research team managed to overcome this issue by using a mixture of water and an organic solvent. This solution kept the photoacid molecules stable for nearly a month, significantly extending their lifespan and practicality.

Moving Forward

This study, spearheaded by doctoral student Anna de Vries and supported by model calculations from Sorbonne University in Paris, has marked a significant step forward for the technology. The team is now focused on further increasing the stability of the photoacid molecules and optimizing the entire process for potential market application. This innovative carbon capture method could potentially revolutionize the fight against climate change, offering a more energy-efficient alternative to existing technologies.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

