ESPI Annual Report 2023: A Year of Growth and Influence

The European Space Policy Institute (ESPI) has unveiled its 2023 Annual Report, a testament to a year of substantial growth and burgeoning international recognition. The document reflects on the institute’s milestones, including its first extraordinary General Assembly and Advisory Council in two decades, and a conspicuous political event hosted in the Austrian Parliament with delegates from almost 40 nations.

ESPI’s Global Footprint

Notably, ESPI’s global engagement experienced a significant expansion, spreading its influence across continents. This was facilitated by initiatives such as the Vienna Space Diplomat and strategic partnerships in regions ranging from Asia-Pacific and the US to India, Africa, and Australia.

Membership and Research Efforts

The institute’s membership base swelled by 25%, a surge fueled by the establishment of new bilateral agreements. These agreements highlight the dedication of ESPI’s members and its international allies. ESPI’s research activities also saw a notable increase, culminating in over 40 publications. Remarkably, collaborative initiatives accounted for half of these research activities.

The 17th ESPI Autumn Conference

The 17th edition of the ESPI Autumn Conference drew a record number of attendees. The event, which attracted approximately 200 guests from more than 45 countries, demonstrated the escalating interest in the institute’s work and its growing influence in the space policy sphere.

The release of the ESPI Annual Report 2023 serves a dual purpose. It not only informs members and partners about the institute’s operations and achievements, but it also promotes trust and transparency with a global audience.

Upcoming: The 16th European Space Conference

Looking ahead, the 16th European Space Conference is set to take place from 23-24 January 2024 at the SQUARE Brussels. The conference, which also offers an online participation option, aims to accelerate progress in European space policy and industry.