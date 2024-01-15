en English
ESA’s Rosetta Spacecraft Unveils Caves on Comet 67P

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
ESA's Rosetta Spacecraft Unveils Caves on Comet 67P

A groundbreaking discovery has shed new light on the structure of the celestial bodies that punctuate our solar system. The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Rosetta spacecraft, a testament to human ingenuity and space exploration, has unveiled the presence of caves on the surface of the comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko (67P), a revelation of significance for future exploratory missions.

Eyes in the Sky: The OSIRIS Instrument

The high-resolution anaglyphic images that led to this discovery were captured by Rosetta’s onboard OSIRIS instrument. This state-of-the-art technology simulates depth perception through stereoscopic views, akin to human binocular vision. These images, taken during April 9-10, 2016, have allowed scientists to analyze the comet’s structure in unprecedented detail.

Unveiling the Caves of 67P

Upon analysis, researchers identified cavities, or caves, on the comet’s nucleus associated with jets. These transient features are estimated to measure between 15 and 30 meters wide, with depths ranging between 20 and 50 meters. If confirmed, these caves may represent the first discovery of their kind on any cometary body.

Implications for Future Space Missions

The potential existence of caves on 67P is not just an intriguing find—it’s a significant clue that could shape the trajectory of future space missions. These caves may offer easier access to the comet’s interior, where pristine materials from the early Solar System are preserved. Accessing these preserved materials could provide a unique window into the environmental conditions that existed shortly after the Sun’s formation, offering unprecedented insights into our Solar System’s history.

The findings, detailed in a paper titled ‘Detection and characterisation of icy cavities on the nucleus of comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko’, mark a new chapter in our understanding of the structure and formation of comets. This discovery stands as a testament to the importance of space exploration and the invaluable insights it provides into our place in the universe.

Europe Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

