Science & Technology

Epiroc Launches Common Automation Panel: A Game-Changer in Mining Operations

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:30 am EST
Tapping into the colossal power of technology and automation, Epiroc, a leading name in the mining industry, has unveiled its groundbreaking Common Automation Panel (CAP) for RCS-based surface drill rigs. The innovative product, suitable for both the Pit Viper and SmartROC DTH MKII models, is set to redefine the operational dynamics in remote control centers.

Revolutionising Remote Control Operations

With the launch of CAP, the mining industry is poised to witness a significant improvement in ergonomics and the seamless management of mixed fleet operations from a singular station. The introduction of this innovative technology aligns with the vision of Christopher Blignaut, Automation Manager at Epiroc Surface division, who opines that CAP is ready to streamline the value chain of surface drilling operations, thereby creating a safer, more productive environment.

Boosting Mining Operations

From increasing fleet utilization to reducing operating costs, the CAP station is expected to enhance daily mining operations in multiple ways. One of the key benefits is the extension of equipment life by maintaining optimal design parameters. Developed in partnership with other industry leaders, CAP boasts of a 12″ touchscreen display and a joystick configuration that simplifies operator training and adaptation between different machine types.

Integrated Safety System

One of the foremost features of the CAP is its new safety system, aimed at reducing the control room’s physical footprint. By allowing more machines to connect to a single control room system, this feature not only improves situational awareness but also significantly lowers maintenance costs for larger fleets. The consistent and predictable operations facilitated by the CAP will contribute to a lower cost of ownership and have a positive impact on decarbonization efforts, as well as the health and well-being of operators.

Christopher Blignaut also highlights that the CAP aligns with the mounting demands for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) compliance, health and safety, and the integration of digital solutions to enhance productivity in mining. The Common Automation Panel became commercially available from December 14, 2023.

0
Science & Technology
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

