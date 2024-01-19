Environmental DNA: A Game-Changer in Marine Biodiversity Sampling

In a pioneering move that signals a shift in marine biodiversity sampling, a team led by biologist Philip Francis Thomsen of the Natural History Museum of Denmark has successfully harnessed the power of environmental DNA (eDNA) to survey marine life. The groundbreaking technique entails the analysis of genetic material left behind by marine creatures, offering a less invasive and more sustainable method for studying underwater biodiversity. The study, published in PLoS ONE, discovered that eDNA can identify a vast majority of fish families accurately and at comparable abundance levels as traditional trawling nets.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Marine Biodiversity Sampling

Conventional methods for sampling marine life, such as nets or direct observation, have long been fraught with issues. These techniques often result in the death of marine creatures and are unsuitable for sensitive environments like coral reefs. Thomsen's team sought to mitigate these concerns by focusing on eDNA - genetic material discharged by marine life through means including bodily fluids and predator fecal matter.

Testing the Waters: The Greenland Experiment

Advertisment

The research team sampled seawater off Greenland's southwest coast and analyzed the resulting eDNA. Remarkably, they identified 26 out of the 28 fish families caught using trawling nets in the same area. One particularly striking discovery was the substantial amounts of eDNA from the elusive Greenland shark, a species known to evade conventional trawling nets. This finding indicates that eDNA could outperform traditional methods in detecting certain species.

The Potential and Limitations of eDNA

As promising as eDNA sampling appears, it is not without its limitations. The primary concern is the potential for ocean currents to transport eDNA away from the actual location of the fish, leading to possible inaccuracies in data. Despite these limitations, the study's findings suggest that with further enhancements, eDNA could significantly reduce reliance on traditional, more invasive fish survey methods.

Furthermore, the use of cutting-edge tools such as the eDNA detection assay called SHERLOCK, a CRISPR-based diagnostic tool, was highlighted in the context of detecting rare and endangered species. The assay demonstrated increased sensitivity in identifying delta smelt eDNA in water samples, underscoring the potential of genetic-based methods in marine biodiversity research.