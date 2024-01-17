Ensurge Micropower Advances in Microbattery Tech with Two New Patents

Ensurge Micropower, a vanguard in the realm of solid-state lithium microbatteries, has attained a crucial milestone. The company has received notices of allowance for two patents that they filed in 2020, which will be formally issued within the next three months. These patents are a testament to their groundbreaking technology that powers a spectrum of devices from wearable, hearable, to Internet of Things (IoT) products, with capacities ranging from 1-100 mAh.

A Pioneering Battery Technology

The technology enveloped by these patents includes the novel concepts of battery stacking and engineered electrolytes. It's an edifice erected on the foundation of a previously issued patent for microbattery fabrication and packaging on a stainless steel substrate. The intellectual property portfolio of Ensurge is further bolstered by a supporting patent for barrier technology on stainless steel.

Propelling the Future of Microbatteries

Arvind Kamath, the Executive Vice President of Technology Development at Ensurge, emphasized the importance of these developments. He stated that these innovations are crucial, enabling the birth of microbatteries boasting higher energy density, faster charging, customizable shapes, and scalable manufacturing.

The company's technological prowess rests on four pillars of innovation. These include an ultrathin steel substrate, stackable core battery cells, anodeless solid-state lithium chemistry, and a scalable roll-to-roll manufacturing process.

Recognition for Ensurge's Innovations

The efficacy of Ensurge’s battery technology isn't just a claim—it's a fact recognized by a peer-reviewed paper and a prestigious accolade—the U.S. Department of Energy Microbattery Design Prize. Such recognition bears testimony to the transformative potential of Ensurge’s microbatteries.

Ensurge's microbatteries are seen as the bedrock of the future of wearables, hearables, and IoT devices. Their energy-dense, rechargeable batteries are capable of powering a wide array of products, paving the way for a future where power supply is no longer a constraint but a catalyst for innovation.