Enhancing Locust Sensory Capabilities: A Leap Towards Advanced Cyborg Chemical Sensing

An interdisciplinary team from the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis has harnessed the power of nanotechnology to enhance the sensory capabilities of locusts.

The team, led by professors Srikanth Singamaneni and Barani Raman, developed nanostructures capable of absorbing light and generating heat. This photothermal effect amplifies the neural response of the locusts' brains to specific odors, thereby improving odor detection.

Nanostructures: Absorbing Light and Generating Heat

The researchers used specially made nanostructures to boost the neural response in the locust's brain to specific odors, thereby improving their identification. The nanostructures were designed to absorb light, create heat, and act as containers to store and release chemicals on demand. This process significantly enhanced the locusts' ability to detect odors.

The team utilized two strategies to amplify the locust's odor-detection capabilities. First, they created a biocompatible and biodegradable polydopamine nanoparticle. Second, they used nanostructured materials to load and release chemicals on demand. The stored chemicals, such as the neuromodulator octopamine, can be released to enhance neural signals when required.

Implications for Future Cyborg Chemical Sensing

This research, published in Nature Nanotechnology on January 25, 2024, opens new avenues for tailored cyborg chemical sensing approaches. The researchers believe that this 'nano-enabled neuromodulation strategy' can lead to advanced cyborg chemical sensing methods. Rather than passively collecting information, these methods would actively utilize neural circuits for processing information. The team even demonstrated the feasibility of using a bio-hybrid electronic nose for sensing explosive vapors.