Science & Technology

Engineering Techniques Adapted to Foster Innovation in Healthcare

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
Engineering Techniques Adapted to Foster Innovation in Healthcare

In a groundbreaking study, researchers from the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore (NUS Medicine) and the University of Oxford have adapted Innovation Enhancing Techniques (IETs) for use in healthcare and biomedicine. These techniques, originally developed by Dr. Tony McCaffrey for engineering, work on the Obscure Features Hypothesis – the idea that innovation springs from recognizing and building upon the less obvious aspects of a problem.

Engineering Innovation in Healthcare

The study, published in Scientific Reports, showcases the application of IETs in a case study involving blockchain technology to advance ethical goals in biomedicine. The researchers identified an impressive 100 potential solutions using two specific IETs: BrainSwarming and the Generic Parts Technique (GPT). The techniques are designed to overcome psychological barriers and stimulate innovative thought, thereby enhancing problem-solving beyond the conventional scope of brainstorming.

BrainSwarming and GPT: Tools for Creative Problem Solving

BrainSwarming is a technique where a main objective is broken down into smaller, more manageable sub-goals on a two-dimensional graph, facilitating a focused approach to problem-solving. In contrast, the GPT method involves breaking down resources into their individual components, enabling a deeper understanding of their potential utility.

Implications for the Future

The successful application of these techniques reveals their wide-ranging applicability across different fields and types of problems. The substantial downstream benefits are not just for individuals, but also society at large. The findings of the study hold significant implications for healthcare and biomedicine, demonstrating how techniques from one discipline can foster creativity and innovation in another. The cross-disciplinary integration of these techniques might well become a game-changer, paving the way for further advancements in healthcare and biomedicine.

Science & Technology
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

